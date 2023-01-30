‘Upfront with Katie Hannon’ is like the Late Debate on steroids

If Katie Hannon was hoping to make a strong first impression with her new late-night current affairs show, she certainly achieved that.

At some particularly feisty moments, ‘Upfront with Katie Hannon’ resembled RTE’s Radio 1 late night show The Late Debate – but on steroids.

Relaxing night-time viewing it certainly was not.

But its adversarial, town hall-style format certainly made for engaging television as the debate became especially robust at times.

The first topic, which centred around accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees was an obvious and smart choice, given events of recent days.

It was also one of the same topics being discussed on Virgin Media’s Tonight Show just half an hour previously.

And some eagle-eyed viewers noted how the opening credits for the RTÉ show looked uncannily similar to its rival current affairs show with its montage-style imagery.

Yet Prime Time’s award-winning journalist Katie Hannon was a smart choice as presenter, showing few signs of nerves for her debut show.

Needless to say, she had some big shoes to fill when Claire Byrne vacated the eponymous Monday night show she fronted for seven years.

But Ms Hannon proved an able moderator for some controversial topics as the debut got especially shouty at times.

Her panel included Senator Michael McDowell, Junior Minister Jennifer Carroll O’Neill (FG), former MEP Deputy Matt Carty (SF) and Irish-Syrian journalist Razan Ibraheem.

The discussion opened with a question from a member of the studio audience called Saoirse, she asked if Ireland could ever cap the number of asylum seekers coming into the country.

The short answer was no, under the EU Temporary Protection Directive, but the subject was teased out in a lengthy fashion.

Mr McDowell, a former justice minster, claimed there was currently a “wave of economic migrants coming here seeking asylum.”

He claimed the great majority of people who said they had lost their travel documents wanted to make it more difficult to conceal their identity.

He said it was important to distinguish between who is fleeing persecution and who is here for other reasons and that it shouldn’t take three years to process an application for asylum.

“All we have to do it have a system that works and works reasonably quickly,” he said.

Saoirse explained how she lived in Kinnegad and last July, asylum seekers moved into a local hotel without any consultation.

“We are a very small rural town with limited amenities, we so have nothing to integrate people,” she said.

She wanted to see the Government giving more support to help integrate newcomers “without going behind people’s backs.”

Another studio audience member called Brian who was involved in last Sunday’s protest in Waterford’s Lismore came out even stronger.

He said the Direct Provision system did not work and called the current policy a “national disgrace.”

Minister of State Jennifer Carroll MacNeill certainly had her work cut out for defending all the recent decisions.

It did feel like she was ploughing a lonely furrow at times, given she was the only Government representative there.

Mr McCarty must surely have been breathing a sigh of relief to have avoided being grilled on anything relating to Sinn Féin’s election expenses as the refugee topic got more heated.

The discussion then turned to the issue of the accommodation crisis and how heart-breaking it is for young people to have limited chance of owning their own home for the foreseeable future.

However, it all seemed a little bit rushed, as the producers raced to pack in potentially too many hot topic issues into an hour-long slot.

As well as a (very exercised) studio audience, the programme also promises to bring in a “wider social audience” and here’s where future issues may lie.

It may be difficult to ensure it doesn’t just turn into a social media pile-on for the contributors who feature on the show.

There also has to be rigorous fact-checking throughout the show to ensure that anonymous trolls aren’t just trying to have their opinions aired on a national platform.

To give Hannon one of her own report cards, a strong start but a few tweaks would improve it in the future.