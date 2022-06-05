| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Upfront: Niamh Shaw on creativity, curiosity and her space dream

Dr Niamh Shaw – communicator, engineer and space explorer. Picture by Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Dr Niamh Shaw – communicator, engineer and space explorer. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Dr Niamh Shaw – communicator, engineer and space explorer. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Dr Niamh Shaw – communicator, engineer and space explorer. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Ciara Dwyer

Niamh Shaw (53) is an engineer, scientist, writer and space communicator. She is also a former actress and used to be in Fair City. Her big mission in life is to go to space and report back as “an ordinary person”. Last year she became Ireland’s first European Space Agency Champion in recognition of her innovative work as a space educator. Born in Dundalk, she lives between Dublin and France.

What were you like as a child?

Most Watched

Privacy