Upfront: Maser on fatherhood, legacy and the positivity of street art

Maser (41) is a multi-disciplinary artist. As a teen, he started as a street artist with an aerosol can in hand. He went on to study fine art and graphic design. Now he does murals, canvas, fine art print-making and installations.

He has had commissions all over the world, including London, Australia and New York. He lives in Dún Laoghaire with his partner Dee and their seven-month-old son Alfie.

What were you like as a little boy?

I was very sensitive. I didn’t play football or do scouts but I have memories of going to art camp in Pine Forest. That carried on to this day. I love hiking and I love art. I was quite competitive and art was always there with me, like a person.

Choose three words to describe yourself.

Ambitious, curious and trying my best.

What are you doing on Culture Night?

My studio on Charlemont Street will be open to the public. I will probably be painting earlier that day but it will be an opportunity for people to come inside, have a chat and see half-finished works.

Your new solo exhibition in Gormleys Fine Art is called ‘Lost Time, Found Again’. Tell us more.

It’s a huge body of work, primarily painting on canvas. It’s relevant to my situation. I’ve had a kid, so it’s a new chapter. It’s about time and the value of time.

A lot of artists say that they don’t have enough time but I’m recalibrating things and realising that actually there is ample time. It’s all about where your priorities lie.

Why are you an artist?

I started as a kid and it stuck. It gives me relief and a sense of purpose. I’ve got a constantly busy mind and it puts it to a purpose. I put my experiences into my paintings.

How has fatherhood changed you?

We’re a little team, me and Dee, my fiancée, and we’re going good. I think of that line, something about ‘with great things come responsibilities’.

Accountability is a lovely motivator and I’m enjoying it so far. It’s a new stress and new tiredness, but you find happiness. My anxiety has gone way down. I suppose it’s because I’m not number one anymore. There’s a lovely simplicity to it.

Why do you want to move on from murals?

I love painting murals but there’s a lot of planning involved. There’s a lot of freedom when it comes to painting a canvas.

Tell us about your big walk.

Last November I walked with an artist friend, Seán Atmos, from Dublin to Galway. It took us six days coast to coast. I liked the challenge and I wondered what it would bring out in me.

We were walking 15 hours a day. Some days were tough, dark and raining, but there was a lovely joy in it too. It gave me mental armour that I could bring to other disciplines of my life. It taught me about patience, perseverance and self-awareness

Who are your role models and why?

People who create legacies of their work. It’s easy to be a flash in the pan, but I admire people who have endurance.

Tell us about the language in your street art.

I became aware of street space and the responsibility you have leaving your mark on it. It can have a positive impact. ‘Don’t be afraid’ were the last words the poet Seamus Heaney said to his wife, so I took hold of that.

My little cousin passed away tragically a few years ago. I was at his funeral and all his mates were there and I thought, he is still alive in this space and life is a one-time opportunity. Then I did the mural ‘U are alive’ – but people can take ownership of it and interpret it in whatever way they want.

Did you do anything new since Covid?

I started journalling during lockdown. I’d never done it before but it’s brilliant. I write down the things I’m grateful for and my goals for the day. Like training, it’s one of my rituals before I go into the studio. When I do these things, I’m way more productive.

Maser is part of this year’s Culture Night Dublin, Friday, Sept 23, with more than 300 free events across Dublin. See culturenightdublin.ie and maserart.com