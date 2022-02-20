Upfront: Children’s author John Farrelly on the appeal of comics and learning while you laugh

John Farrelly (52) is the author and illustrator of three Irish history books for children – on the Vikings, Celts and Normans – and he creates comics too. From Kilean in South Armagh, he lives in Newry with his partner Ellie and their dog, Rosie.

What were you like growing up?

I was born into the Troubles, so I grew up in that environment. I was fascinated by it. I used to hear the helicopter coming overhead. I’d watch it landing in a field by my grandmother’s house.

You were orphaned at a young age. Tell us about that.

My mother died of multiple sclerosis when I was four and my father died in a car accident when I was eight. So it was just me and my three older sisters. Our grandmother and aunties brought us up. I lived with my granny, for the sake of space, and the three girls lived in another house just down the street. I’d go between the two houses with my bags of books.

Did that leave a scar?

Not really. I was surrounded by loving sisters and we had a really close relationship. I don’t remember having a sad childhood. It was always full of laughter.

Was it ever a struggle?

When you grow up in poverty, you just take it for granted. I still have that mind-set of making things stretch and recycling and reusing stuff. I couldn’t afford action heroes so I made them out of cardboard.

What drives you?

The urge to create.

Where did the drawing come from?

I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t drawing. I was always at it. I wasn’t necessarily very good, but I kept slogging away.

First memory of drawing?

I remember the first time my dad showed me how to draw birds in the sky – like a little V shape. Then he taught me how to draw steps. It was kind of an optical illusion and it was fascinating to watch him do it. He was a bricklayer by trade but he was a very good cartoonist himself.

What did you read as a kid?

Beano, Dandy, Buster and even girls’ comics like Bunty. I have friends who worked on girls’ comics and they said that the more cruel the story, the better the girls loved them. I liked ‘Dennis the Menace’ and I joined the fan club.

What was the appeal of comics?

I loved the dark humour and anti-establishment thing in Judge Dredd in the comic 2000 AD. It was how I learned to read. Comics are a great way for getting kids to learn to read because the pictures support the words and the words support the pictures.

Is that why you write comic strips?

I do them for myself, because I’m the first reader. I’ve got three out. One is about Captain Wonder, a portly superhero, and the other one, Beans and Tucker, is about a snail and a tortoise who go on the run, on a skateboard.

Tell us about your Irish history books for kids.

Telling these stories, I’m interested in what they ate, how they dressed and the way they spoke. I’ve written about the Vikings, the Celts and the Normans in the latest book. The Normans were descendants of some rowdy Vikings who settled in the north of France. ‘Norman’ just means ‘northmen’.

How do you get kids’ attention?

Humour is the sugar that helps the medicine go down. It’s ‘learn while you laugh’. There are no barriers up when somebody is making you laugh. I write it for my 10-year-old self. I still remember what it was like to be 10.

Best advice you were given?

Like yourself.

Best advice you give?

Be yourself, especially with regards to writing.

Who are your role models, and why?

Mr Joe Stewart. A replacement English teacher I had when I was 13. He was larger than life and told us all these stories. He’d lived in Africa and one day he brought in a big spear. He was like something from Dead Poets Society. He gave me a love of George Orwell. Not having a father meant that I collected father figures a lot. He wasn’t a father figure but he was a big influence.

‘The Normans’ and ‘Deadly! Irish History: Fun with the Celts and the Vikings!’ by John Farrelly are published by The O’Brien Press. His comics are available at captainwonder.com. He is a participating author in World Book Day, March 3; see worldbookday.com