‘Up yours corona’ message played at Piccadilly Circus

The video featured the message in many languages (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Greg James and BBC Radio 1’s video featuring people from around the world telling coronavirus “up yours” has played on the big screens in Piccadilly Circus.

The radio presenter, 34, recruited 193 people in 193 countries for his Up Yours Corona campaign.

An UP YOURS CORONA from every country on earth?



Completed it mate.



Not just 193 moments of silliness but 193 real life stories. People uniting together and sharing their experiences of this awful disease. So proud of the R1 team and all our listeners. #UpYoursCorona pic.twitter.com/kg04wuHtit — Greg James (@gregjames) July 29, 2020

A selection of the messages were played at Piccadilly Circus on Wednesday and also on Radio 1.

The videos featured people delivering the line in their native languages.

Greg James was in Piccadilly Circus (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Greg James was in Piccadilly Circus (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The campaign was prompted by a listener called Esther who vented her frustrations about lockdown and told coronavirus “up yours” while live on James’ breakfast show.

Later, listener Sian phoned in from Germany and also told the virus “up yours” after it led to her holiday being cancelled.

