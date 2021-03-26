Unkindness of ravens in Baker Street as new Sherlock Holmes series launches

An unkindness of ravens has appeared in Baker Street to mark the release of the new Netflix series about Sherlock Holmes.

The statue of the fictional detective and the facade of Baker Street tube station have been covered in model black birds in celebration of the launch of The Irregulars, a supernatural series starring Killing Eve actor Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

An unkindness of model ravens descends on Baker Street station (David Parry/PA)

An unkindness of model ravens descends on Baker Street station (David Parry/PA)

The Baker Street Irregulars were a gang of street urchins employed by Holmes as intelligence agents, who feature in three Sherlock Holmes tales – two novels and one short story – by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Set in Victorian London, the TV series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for Dr Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Holmes.

However, a dark power emerges as the crimes take on an mystical element and the group must come together to save not only London but the entire world.

The show is the latest in a long line of Holmes adaptations (David Parry/PA)

The show is the latest in a long line of Holmes adaptations (David Parry/PA)

The show features Line Of Duty actor Royce Pierreson as Watson and The Wire’s Clarke Peters as The Linen Man.

Us actress Thaddea Graham, Judy’s Darci Shaw, Sex Education star Jojo Macari, Snatch actor McKell David and Catch 22’s Harrison Osterfield also star.

Lloyd-Hughes said: “An unkindness of ravens has descended on Baker Street, a darkness is coming to London… Netflix are launching The Irregulars today and bringing part of the show to life in an iconic part of London.

“Our Sherlock Holmes might have once been a genius, but in The Irregulars he’s lost his powers and all interest in the world at a time when people need him most. We all hope you enjoy our interpretation.”

The Irregulars is out now on Netflix.

PA Media