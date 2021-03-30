| 13.9°C Dublin

Unforgotten to return to ITV with surprise cast shake-up

Sanjeev Bhaskar will return as DI Sunny Khan but with a new partner.

Nicola Walker (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

ITV has confirmed that Unforgotten will return for another series, with Nicola Walker replaced by a new lead.

Monday saw the fourth series of the crime drama conclude with DCI Cassie Stuart, played by Walker, dying from injuries sustained in a car crash.

However, ITV has confirmed that Sanjeev Bhaskar’s DI Sunny Khan will continue his on-screen investigations with a new “partner in crime”.

A statement from the broadcaster said: “ITV would like to thank Nicola Walker for playing the brilliant role of Cassie Stuart in four series of Unforgotten which has become one of the best loved and most critically acclaimed police dramas on TV.

“Nicola and writer Chris Lang decided that Cassie’s story would come to an end last night, but that Unforgotten would continue, in series five, with a new case, and a new ‘partner in crime’ for DI Sunny Khan.”

Bhaskar tweeted: “Delighted @ITV has recommissioned @UnforgottenTV & more of @ChrisLangWriter’s fab writing.

“I’ll continue to watch & learn from #NicolaWalker as I’ve done these past 5 years, glowing with pride as my friend excels in everything she does. She’s a personal & national treasure.”

Each series of the drama focuses on a different cold case, and also highlights the emotional impact the investigation has on those involved.

Unforgotten, which debuted in 2015, has previously won a TV Bafta for Tom Courtenay’s appearance in the first season.

It also won a Bafta Scotland prize the following year for Mark Bonnar in series two.

