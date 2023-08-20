‘Undress to Impress’ – how a group of pleasure-seeking 1990s DJs transformed Irish nightlife for ever

In a conservative, pre-Celtic Tiger Ireland, a wild musical collective known as the Horny Organ Tribe shook up Dublin with stomping DJ sets, shimmering art visuals for heaving Elevator nights and an inclusive sense of endless possibilities

Our story begins in the spring of 1993. Niamh Kavanagh has just pulled off a second consecutive win for Ireland in the Eurovision with In Your Eyes, Mary Robinson has become the first Irish head of state to meet a British monarch with a visit to Queen Elizabeth II, while in Dublin, a motley crew of characters are coming together to plan the future of the capital’s clubbing landscape.

“We wanted to shake up the club scene in Dublin, because it was just f**king boring,” says Tonie Walsh, LGBTQ+ campaigner and one of the founding members of what would be known as the Horny Organ Tribe.

Named (apocryphally at least) after the group’s shared love of the soulful Hammond organ, the Tribe initially saw Walsh team up with Cork native Derek Bruton, aka DJ Purple – an instrumental figure in Galway’s nascent club scene – and mutual friend Karl Quinn, to launch a weekly Sunday soiree at The Rock Garden in Temple Bar. The club, which held its first night on May 30 that year, soon attracted a diverse, eclectic crowd – “pleasure-seeking hedonists”, as an early press release put it.

Among them were DJ Aoife Nic Canna, residing in Limerick at the time, who moved to Dublin around the same time as Bruton, and was soon swept into the Tribe’s magical maelstrom. “I had been playing a few gigs here and there,” she says. “When I bumped into Derek, I was like, ‘I’m a DJ now’, and he told me, ‘I’m running clubs now’.

“I remember himself and Tonie sat me down to have a chat, and said, ‘we’d like you to become one of our resident DJs’. That was the start of it all, really.”

The Rock Garden opened on Crown Alley in 1991 – a time when Temple Bar’s transformation to a “cultural hub” was very much in its infancy. Twinned with a venue in London’s Covent Garden, it played a fundamental role in the development of Dublin’s indie, grunge and alternative scene, while The Gardening Club upstairs helped foster the burgeoning dance movement. It was home to nights such as UFO, Juicy Fruit, and as of summer 1993, the Horny Organ Tribe, or H.O.T, as it would become known.

Big Chief Random Chaos. Photo: SG

While Walsh had initially pushed for a night more befitting of the Tribe’s ambitions, Sunday would prove to be the perfect template for the group’s defiant approach – as the first poster for the night put it, “This Is The Real Thing, Bitch!”.

“When they gave us Sunday I thought, ‘OK, no pressure. It’s a nicer night. People from the service industry are going to be out’,” he says. “So we jumped at it.”

Unlike anything else in the capital at the time, H.O.T. was marketed as a night for “disco tarts, drag queens, glamour babes and a veritable zoo of party people”, and pretty soon, the collective saw its numbers grow – along with Nic Canna, Michael Murray and Wayne Fitzgerald joined the club’s roster of DJs, with an array of artists and performers offering up their services, in many cases for free.

As Walsh puts it, this was a time “before the Septic Tiger, when people with very little budget had the time to make something – to paint a banner or do some other crazy sh*t. Throughout that summer, we were able to access some of that mad creativity”.

In 1993, Dublin clubbing was in a state of flux, with rave dens such as The Asylum and Sides making way for venues that catered to a more cliquish clubber – including Lillie’s Bordello, Rí-Rá, and The Pod. At the latter, Longford native John Reynolds sought to create an air of exclusivity – “We are a club for young, fashionable people,” as he told the Evening Herald – a credo at odds with the proudly inclusive Horny Organ Tribe.

“We were hugely critical of what we regarded as the crass commercialisation of the scene,” says Walsh. “On our flyers, we used to put ‘Undress to Impress’, which was a sly dig at The Pod’s flyers at the time, which said ‘Dress to Impress – Denis on the Door’. We wanted to puncture some of that preciousness, and the elitism that was on very naked view.”

Horny Organ Card

Before punters even entered the venue, it was clear that H.O.T. wasn’t your average club night. As well as boasting membership cards that subverted the traditional organ donor template – where guests could pledge to donate their “hips”, “groove”, “horns”, “organ” or “thang” – the Tribe employed hostess Shelley Bartley to entertain the crowd outside, complete with a well-stocked usherette tray.

“I was still in school at the time,” says Bartley. “At the weekend, I would dress up in big black knee-high platforms, bondage gear – my underwear, basically – and I would jazz it up a bit. The tray contained Love Hearts sweets and condoms, and I used to give them to the crowd that was queuing outside to get in.”

As the summer progressed, the topography of Dublin’s nightlife scene would change yet further with the opening of a significant new venue on the city’s quays. Entrepreneur Paddy Dunning, who had established the Temple Lane Rehearsal Studios in the early 1980s, had transformed the former Ormond Print Works into the Ormond Multi Media Centre – a multi-functional space that incorporated offices for the arts and media sectors, rehearsal rooms, an art gallery, a cafe and restaurant, and a 1,000-capacity events hall.

With The Rock Garden only capable of catering for a couple of hundred punters at a time, and the Tribe’s ranks continuing to swell, the opportunity to scale things up a notch proved irresistible.

“There was something in the air – all these magical things were happening at the same time,” says Walsh. “We were so lucky – I’m not just talking about the Horny Organ Tribe – we in Dublin were all so lucky that we were able to access these big, open spaces.

“There were landlords that obviously wanted to make some money, but were also open to saying, ‘go in there and surprise me, do something. And by the way, this is what the rent is’.”

Dublin had seen large-scale dance events in the past – the Mansion House raves were fresh in the memory, and The Point had hosted several international dance acts. But the Ormond was different, a blank canvas onto which the Tribe could paint its hedonistic tapestry.

Niall Sweeney was called upon by Walsh (who he first met on the dancefloor at Sides) to work up the aesthetics of the new venue.

“The Ormond was an amazing place. It was really one of the last great standing concrete boxes, probably full of health and safety dangers – which of course weren’t even considered at the time,” he says. “There were chains on the ceiling that used to carry the printing equipment, which you could swing stuff out of – or people, as we did.”

Tonie Walsh Photo: SG

In late 1993, just months on from the formation of the Horny Organ Tribe, the troupe put on its first night at the Ormond, called Elevator – the first of a series of events under that banner over the coming two years. With a bigger budget to hand – as much as £6,000, according to Walsh, rather than the £100 or so spent on a typical night in the Rock Garden – each successive event saw a ramping up of the visual and performance aspects.

The name Elevator came from a disused service lift by the edge of the dancefloor, which also became part of the assemblage – Sweeney teaming up with artist Blaise Smith on an installation piece featuring elevator-style iconography and a sequence of classic lift muzak.

The typical Elevator production was a massive undertaking, with bands, DJs, performance artists, themed “happenings” (the Bealtaine event on the 1995 May Bank Holiday weekend featured maypole dancing, for example) as well as “incredible lights, lasers and weird and wonderful film and computer-generated images on large screens” – an immersive multimedia experience heretofore unseen in the Irish capital.

In delivering this madcap menu of entertainment, the DIY aesthetic that had served the Tribe well in its formative period, was still evident. Sweeney, who was heading up an experimental new media group in Trinity College at the time, had access to some seriously high-end production equipment... and the Ormond was just a short drive away.

“For the first Elevator, or maybe the second, we secretly moved all this amazing computer equipment from Trinity to the Ormond, and had to get it back the next day,” he says. “The Trinity directors sort of knew what we were doing – and that this was a way of progressing and experimenting with the equipment.

“But also, we were young, so it just seemed like, ‘yeah, we can do that’, you know? Some of our friends had larger cars, so we would load the equipment, cover it with blankets, and then sit on top of it.”

An early “star” of Elevator’s experimental media salvo was Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss, then at the dawn of her career. Living in Tokyo at the time, O’Neill would send back pre-recorded videos of Panti’s exploits in the Japanese capital, which were projected onto giant Perspex screens above the fervent crowd. “It was some of the sexiest, most beautiful stuff I’ve ever seen, and we have no photographic evidence of it,” says Walsh. “The Perspex was slightly abraded, so there was a level of transparency to the projections, but enough abrasion to give you a sort of solid figure.

“People used to smoke in clubs at the time, and we also had smoke machines, so at a certain point, the Perspex would disappear, and you would just see these images floating in the air. It was really gorgeous.”

On the dancefloor, meanwhile, a host of entertainers would keep the crowd entertained, including Big Chief Random Chaos, aka Paul Craig, whose off-piste performances included him wandering the dancefloor in a plaster of Paris nappy, or covering himself in melted chocolate before offering it up for bemused punters to taste.

Horny Organ Tribe poster. Courtesy of Tonie Walsh’s Collection

“Some of these things were so simple – so inexpensive – but they were just f**king great,” says Walsh. “I mean, what do you want from a good night out? You want to have gorgeous people to have fun with. You want the music to be top notch. And then when there’s a lull – that moment when you’re not on the dancefloor – you want something else, or your mind wanders. That’s the point where your creative juices should be fed in some way. Sometimes that’s all you need to help anchor the night’s madness for people.”

Of the utmost importance, however, was the vibe. As a music fanzine put it at the time, this was a night where “no-one gets the feeling of being left out”, a musical melting pot where people could come together and be themselves.

Nic Canna remembers a sizeable contingent travelling up from Cork, Limerick and Galway, as well as from various other venues across Dublin, to sample Elevator’s sonic Shangri-La. “You would get heads from The Asylum coming down, you would get people from the Temple of Sound, people from Rí-Rá,” she says. “Techno hippies, crusty ravers – the lot. It was a very mixed crowd.

“Tonie would be the first to make sure that you wouldn’t be putting up with any old fuddy-duddies – bar managers that were pricks, or things like that. To stand up to all these f**king idiots, these small-minded clowns, you know?”

For Bartley, who had found her teenage years challenging, the nights would have a cathartic effect.

“There were people from all walks of life, young and old, and everyone was incredibly open-minded,” she says. “It was an incredible place that fostered openness and embraced diversity. The more diverse you were, the better it was.”

As time went on, however, cracks inevitably began to appear. With the Ormond operating under a theatre licence, and therefore not technically able to operate as a club, Elevator began attracting attention from the authorities – Walsh and venue owner Dunning would later find themselves charged for breaching the archaic 1935 Public Dance Halls Act.

Also, amid growing competition from a host of rival venues, such as Columbia Mills, the Temple of Sound and RedBox, the momentum that had sustained the Horny Organ Tribe for around two years began to decelerate. The eighth Elevator party at the Ormond Multi Media Centre, at the start of the summer of 1995, would prove to be the last.

“I realised that if Horny Organ Tribe and Elevator were going to have any sort of longevity, there would need to be a stricter sort of economic foundation to the whole thing,” Walsh says. “You know, you can’t just go out every weekend and get loaded, and not think about how you’re going to pay the bills.

“Some things just have an inherent energy in them – they’re meant to happen for a certain period of time, and then they run their course. It’s a little bit like relationships. Sometimes people break up, not because there’s a third party involved, but because they lose interest, or their priorities and needs shift. I suppose that’s a generous way of describing what happened with the Horny Organ Tribe.”

There would be a tragic coda to the story, too, as Tribe co-founder Bruton was killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve 1999, on the cusp of the new millennium.

According to Walsh, who had fallen out of contact with him in the years prior to his death, Bruton had been out with a few friends near Inverin, in Galway, and was hitching a lift into town.

“Some American picked him up – I think the guy might have been drunk, or whatever – and he crashed the car,” he says. “Of course, there’s always going to be a hint of nostalgia and remorse, looking back at some of the things that weren’t said or done.

“But it’s so long ago, there’s nothing good to be gained from dwelling or regressing – thinking what could have been done or should have been done.”

​This summer marked the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Horny Organ Tribe, but unlike the 20th birthday bash a decade ago, no party was planned to mark the occasion.

Yet several decades on, the Tribe’s reverberations are still being felt – whether it be by the creative minds that forged life-long careers out of the collective’s misadventures, or the clubs that built on its legacy – influential nights that followed, such as Ham, Gag and Powderbubble were in many ways forged from the same template.

Today, with Dublin’s clubbing landscape boasting myriad casualties – Tramline being the latest to be added to the seemingly never-ending list of closures – it’s an opportune time for a new breed of entrepreneurs to embrace the Tribe’s DIY ethic and once again lift the capital’s nightlife scene out of the doldrums.

“This was something that we were always about – ‘build your dancefloor’,” says Walsh. “If none is available to you, build one yourself. But also create the literal and metaphorical spaces for people to have conversations about creativity.

“It wasn’t just the conversations about how we get our kicks – of course that was really important as well – or the quality of the music, or the soundsystem, or the drugs. It was about saying, ‘I have a great idea for a short video film’, and I need dancers, or costume designers, and the next thing – hey presto – you have this extraordinary sort of cross-cultural pollination at work.”

According to Bartley, whose journey with the Tribe came to an end when she moved to Brighton in the mid-’90s, the Horny Organ Tribe nights were pivotal, both from a creative point of view and in terms of establishing a template as to what a nightclub could – and should – be like.

“There was nothing like it at the time, and there’s been nothing like it since,” she says of the Tribe’s short lifespan. “It wasn’t a case that they were out to make money – to book a particular DJ and make as much money as they could. There was heart and soul in it, and you could really feel that. It was like a family, and it was beautiful.

“It was just this sprawling mass,” adds Sweeney, who admits that his experiences on the Dublin dancefloors of the the early ’90s have influenced “every single thing I do or have done” in his career since. “It was like the slime mould that they used to rationalise the Tokyo subway map. We were the slime mould, navigating our way through the city and following the flow of energy.”