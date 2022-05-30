Una Healy splits with Dublin Garda boyfriend, spokesperson confirms

Una Healy has split from her Garda boyfriend.

The development comes in the wake of the Sunday World reporting that her latest romance was sparked by Lottie Ryan playing cupid and introducing the Saturday’s singer to the south county Dublin-based Garda officer.

It also comes just days after mum-of-two Una brought her mum Anne as her plus one to country star Cliona Hagan’s wedding in Co Westmeath last week.

“Una is now single and no longer dating a member of the Garda,” a spokesperson for Una told Sundayworld.com tonight.

Una (40) started dating the Garda late last year but the couple were never pictured together, with the singer guarding his privacy.

The couple went on a romantic break to Mexico together, but there were no photos of her mystery man.

The singer previously admitted she used dating apps following the breakdown of her marriage to former England rugby player Bed Foden.

But it was through mutual friend Lottie whom she met the Garda - Una and Lottie became pals through media work, primarily with 2FM.

Rumours there may have been discord in Una’s latest relationship grew when there was no sign of him on her arm when the star went to country singer Cliona Hagan's star-studded wedding to fellow Tyrone musician Simon Sherrin in Tang, Co.Westmeath on Wednesday.

Instead, Una brought along her proud mum Anne as her plus one. Anne is a sister of country star Declan Nerney, who was also at the wedding with his wife Margo.

Tipperary lass Una had previously been dating Limerick GAA star David Breen.

The couple started going out at the end of 2018, but parted ways in February.

Una has previously said that David wasn't her "forever guy" and that they possibly got together too soon after her divorce from Ben Foden.

Former England rugby star Ben, who was married to the singer for six years before they ended their marriage in 2018, said 'time has been a great healer' for the pair.

But he admitted he put the mother of their two children through a lot of stress at the time, admitting he had been unfaithful to her.

"I knew time was going to be the biggest healer, like with anything in this world, you need time," he said recently.

"Una's a smart woman, she can be disappointed in me, she knows we have two kids together and our main job as human beings on this planet now is to raise these two kids together and, hopefully, we'll turn them into beautiful people when they get older."

Una is now raising their two children, Tadgh and Aoife, at her home in Co. Tipperary.