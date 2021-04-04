Una Healy says she’s ‘exhausted’ talking about her split with ex-husband Ben Foden

The Saturday’s star Una Healy said she’s “exhausted” talking about her ex-husband Ben Foden and their marriage breakdown.

The Irish singer-songwriter split with the former English rugby player in 2018 after being married for six years.

They have two children together- Aoife Belle (9) and Tadhg (6). Ben has since moved to the US after admitting to cheating on 39-year-old Una.

He lives there with his new wife Jackie Belanoff-Smith who he has a daughter with called Farrah.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Brendan O’Connor Show yesterday, Una said she gets asked too much about her personal life and her split, and that she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore.

“If I could take this opportunity as well, I get asked all the time about my personal life and about my situation with my divorce and being a single parent and everything,” she said.

"It gets to the point sometimes where you’re asked so much, and you don’t want to talk about it anymore because you want to move forward in your life.

"I honestly don’t want to talk about it anymore. I’ve got to that point now where I’m sort of exhausted from it and there’s just so much more to life than dwelling on the past, and we all just have to cope with whatever we’re dealt with in life.”

The Tipperary native added that she is in a place where she just wants to move on.

“Things unexpectedly happen and you have to cope with them at that time, but I feel I’m in a place now where I really just want to move on, live in the present and look forward to the future. That side of my life, I just don’t really want to talk about it anymore."

After living in the UK for 12 years, the pop star decided to move back to her native Thurles, and said she’s so happy to be living close to her family- however, she joked that her children haven’t quite adopted the accent yet.

“I moved back here to Thurles. My parents are next door.. we’re not in the same house but we live kind of back and forth between both houses,” she said.

‘It’s great that we’re all together now as well because in the first lockdown I was there over in the UK, I’d been living over there for 12 years, but I was all on my own for the first one.

"It was very, very strange, but I said to myself I couldn’t go through another lockdown on my own. I always wanted to come back to Ireland anyway, but it totally accelerated my decision of course.”

Una added that her two children Aoife Belle and Tadgh are loving life in Tipperary.

"They love it, they absolutely love it. They’re going to the same school, the Presentation here in Thurles, that I went to,” she said.

“They’re learning their Irish and they’re making lots of lovely little friends, so we’re all delighted to be back home.

"They know all the lingo that I would use but they still have their English accents. I guess it will take a bit of time for that to change, but they’re very well-spoken anyway.”

