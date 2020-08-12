| 19.6°C Dublin

UK's first socially distanced concert took place last night

People during the Sam Fender concert at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, a pop-up venue in Gosforth Park, Newcastle. Fans in groups of up to five people are watching the show from 500 separate raised metal platforms at what the promoters say is the world's first socially-distanced gig. Photo: PA Media Expand

Close

People during the Sam Fender concert at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, a pop-up venue in Gosforth Park, Newcastle. Fans in groups of up to five people are watching the show from 500 separate raised metal platforms at what the promoters say is the world's first socially-distanced gig. Photo: PA Media

People during the Sam Fender concert at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, a pop-up venue in Gosforth Park, Newcastle. Fans in groups of up to five people are watching the show from 500 separate raised metal platforms at what the promoters say is the world's first socially-distanced gig. Photo: PA Media

PA

People during the Sam Fender concert at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, a pop-up venue in Gosforth Park, Newcastle. Fans in groups of up to five people are watching the show from 500 separate raised metal platforms at what the promoters say is the world's first socially-distanced gig. Photo: PA Media

PA Reporters

Last night saw the first socially distanced concert take place in the UK.

Sam Fender played to an audience of some 2,500 fans in Gosforth Park, Newcastle, on August 11.

This was the UK’s first music event of its kind since coronavirus restrictions were introduced in March.

The pop-up venue, named the Virgin Money Unity Arena, saw fans in groups of up to five watch the concert on 500 separate raised metal platforms.

Backed by his live band and a light show, the North Shields native performed songs from his chart-topping debut album Hypersonic Missiles.

Audience members wore face coverings as they walked about the site and bought drinks, while one family held a oversized cut-out of Fender’s face aloft.

Fender’s gigs on Tuesday and Thursday have sold out.

Other acts, music legend Sir Van Morrison, The Libertines and Maximo Park will follow throughout August and into September.

Comedians Jimmy Carr and Bill Bailey will also play at the temporary arena.

Promoters SD Concerts said the safety of the audience is being protected, with each viewing platform having its own table, chairs and fridge.

People from the same household arrive at the venue, park up then enjoy the concert from their own private area.

PA Media

Related Content

Up close and personal: The new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offers insight into the early stages of their romance, their struggles within the royal family and their relationships with those close to them. PHOTO: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Celebrity Premium

Fights, fall outs and announcing her pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's wedding - 13 things we learn about Meghan and Harry in royal tell-all book

Royal biographies are ten-a-penny these days, but the latest release has been particularly hotly anticipated. It is Finding Freedom, published this week and written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who aim to provide "the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex", or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the rest of us.
Our reader is not alone in suffering at the hands of a bullying mother

Life

Dear Mary: Should I finally cut my ties with my bullying mother?

I watched  Normal People during lockdown and it caused me to dwell on the words of Marianne who announced at one stage "I'm damaged goods". I am a 50-year-old married lady with a wonderful husband and three gorgeous children. I came from a large family and growing up I always worked very hard at home and at school. Fortunately I went on to college and as a result built a very successful career, which I absolutely enjoy but have to work very hard at, which is not an issue.