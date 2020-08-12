People during the Sam Fender concert at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, a pop-up venue in Gosforth Park, Newcastle. Fans in groups of up to five people are watching the show from 500 separate raised metal platforms at what the promoters say is the world's first socially-distanced gig. Photo: PA Media

Last night saw the first socially distanced concert take place in the UK.

Sam Fender played to an audience of some 2,500 fans in Gosforth Park, Newcastle, on August 11.

This was the UK’s first music event of its kind since coronavirus restrictions were introduced in March.

The pop-up venue, named the Virgin Money Unity Arena, saw fans in groups of up to five watch the concert on 500 separate raised metal platforms.

The UKâs first socially distanced gig is happening now in Newcastle with @samfendermusic headlining, and where attendees have their own private viewing area with 2m of space between them. Hereâs what it looks like #samfender #unityarena pic.twitter.com/YBdxpAjYyi — Kieron Donoghue (@kierondonoghue) August 11, 2020

Backed by his live band and a light show, the North Shields native performed songs from his chart-topping debut album Hypersonic Missiles.

Audience members wore face coverings as they walked about the site and bought drinks, while one family held a oversized cut-out of Fender’s face aloft.

Fender’s gigs on Tuesday and Thursday have sold out.

Other acts, music legend Sir Van Morrison, The Libertines and Maximo Park will follow throughout August and into September.

Comedians Jimmy Carr and Bill Bailey will also play at the temporary arena.

Promoters SD Concerts said the safety of the audience is being protected, with each viewing platform having its own table, chairs and fridge.

People from the same household arrive at the venue, park up then enjoy the concert from their own private area.

PA Media