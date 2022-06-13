UK broadcasting union passes motions to defend public service broadcasting

The UK’s biggest broadcasting union has passed two motions to defend public service broadcasting, creative content and jobs.

The motions were passed by Bectu at a national conference on Sunday.

The conference noted that public service broadcasting in the UK was “under attack like never before” following Government plans to privatise Channel 4 and reduce the BBC license fee.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s secretary of state, Nadine Dorries, has also proposed a review of the BBC’s future funding.

Bectu’s members include staff from the BBC, as well as across the television, film, theatre and live events industries.

The organisation’s head, Philippa Childs described Government proposals as acts of “cultural vandalism.”

“Bectu will not let these attacks pass unchallenged,” she said.

“Freezing and later abolishing the BBC licence fee will necessitate huge cuts – hitting jobs, regional economies and ultimately the content that British people know and love.

“Privatisation will deal a heavy blow to independent production and the thousands of jobs it creates.

“The viewing public will also suffer – under the current funding model Channel 4 can champion risk and creativity, commissioning boundary-pushing, thought-provoking content for British audiences to enjoy.”

The Prospect National Conference is taking place from Sunday June 12 to Tuesday June 14 at the Bournemouth International Centre.