U2 announces first dates of Las Vegas residency at Sphere venue

U2 have announced the first round of dates for their series of concerts at the new Las Vegas venue The Sphere later this year.

The chart-topping band will make history by becoming the first act in the world to take to the stage at the innovative venue in the autumn.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere will launch at the venue on Friday, September 29, followed by shows on Saturday, September 30, Thursday, October 5, Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

"Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore Verified Fan will be used to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans who want to go to the show, not buyers looking to resell them," a statement said.

The concerts will mark the band’s return to the stage after four years and have been described as a “first-of-its-kind live music experience”.

Band member the Edge previously said that the attraction for playing there later this year is all down to the venue.

“I don’t think we would be considering playing in Vegas if it was just any regular residency,” he told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1.

"This is a state-of-the-art venue that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world.

"This is light-years ahead of any other venue in terms of design and the technology involved,” he said.

“It’s for 18,000 to 20,000 people so it’s a fairly substantial size and why it’s appealing to us is that it’s a combination of sound and pictures that is a canvas for us that we’re just dying to get our hands on.”

Registration closes on Wednesday, April 26, and the presale will begin on Thursday, April 27.

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale on Friday, April 28 on Ticketmaster. Prices start at $140.