Tyson Fury and family to star in new documentary series

A new documentary series following Tyson Fury and his family is in production at Netflix (Ian West/PA)

Tyson Fury is set to give viewers an intimate look into his family life as he attempts to embrace retirement in a new Netflix documentary series.

The two-time world heavyweight boxing champion will star in the series alongside his large family, including his father John, wife Paris, and the couple’s six children.

The series, currently with the working title At Home With the Furys, will show all aspects of Fury’s life, from changing nappies and doing the school run, to looking for projects to keep him busy, including a world tour to meet his fans, lavish family holidays, encounters with A-list stars and impromptu family camping trips.

Fury initially confirmed his retirement from boxing earlier this month after he defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

The fight was attended by a record-breaking crowd of 94,000 fans, setting a new attendance record for a boxing match in Europe.

Despite Fury’s retirement announcement, he could return to the ring to fight Oleksandr Usyk after he defeated Anthony Joshua last week for the second time.

Fury has made it clear that the bout to unify his and Usyk’s world titles will only happen if he is offered the right financial package.

If the fight were to take place, the 35-year-old Ukrainian would be placing his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line with Fury staking the WBC belt.

Netflix have also announced the production of a new survival reality series set in two contrasting worlds – a camp in the wilderness and a luxury villa.

The reality show, with a working title of Edge of Paradise, will see contestants compete in a game of strategy and tactics as they use alliances and friendships to win a place in the luxury villa.

A huge cash prize will be up for grabs, however contestants must have made it into the villa to be in with a chance of winning.

The legitimacy of the contestants’ alliances will be tested when the high stakes competition series launches during the spring next year, and audiences will see how far the contestants are willing to go to make it into the villa.

The series is a co-production between producers of catfishing reality show The Circle, Studio Lambert, and RAW, the production house behind the popular dating fraudster documentary The Tinder Swindler.