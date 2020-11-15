Two years after her shock departure, former RTÉ political correspondent has 'no regrets'

It's been almost two years since former RTÉ political correspondent Martina Fitzgerald's shock departure from the station, but this weekend the former broadcaster says she has no regrets and can hold her "head up high".

In December 2018 Fitzgerald sought legal advice when RTÉ did not renew her contract.

At the time, Fitzgerald was said to have been devastated and the decision was widely criticised, with a clutch of prominent political figures coming out in support of her. Fitzgerald eventually received a significant payout and signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Speaking for the first time since her departure, she said her first move was to dump her TV wardrobe.

"I did a major declutter of my 'Dulux colour' coats - the pinks, the oranges, the reds, which I only wore for TV. I gave them all to a charity shop. Then I ordered lots of minimalist black. That's when I knew I was moving on."

A month or so later she was visiting the Great Wall of China "and I wasn't thinking about deadlines or news stories".

She spent a year travelling across Asia, Europe and America. She volunteered at a girls' secondary school in Laos, which she says gave her a "reality check".

Next, she moved to Harlem, New York, and completed a fellowship at Columbia University where she interviewed congresswomen about the challenges they face - including the issue of online abuse, which Fitzgerald says is "on a different level in America".

The highlight of her time in the US "was meeting Nancy Pelosi and then seeing her photographed with my book [Madam Politician, a bestseller released just weeks before her RTÉ exit] under her arm."

With perfect timing, Fitzgerald arrived back in Ireland just before the pandemic hit. "I am very lucky because my original plans might have been to wait until the next general election was over to leave journalism and I would have missed out on travelling."

She has since received offers to work in the media again, but wants a different life: "Any political correspondent will tell you it's relentless. That's why so many have left. There were days when I was 'prepping' at 5.30am and finishing at 11pm. I had a great career for 20 years and many of my former colleagues are still my friends, but I won't miss those early mornings and late nights standing outside in the cold.

"Everything has worked out better. My experiences have given me a different perspective which is a million miles away from the bubble."

Fitzgerald is now working as chief executive of Scale Ireland, a not-for-profit organisation which represents and advocates for tech start-up companies.

"I am looking forward to supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs and to giving them a voice in the start-up sector," she says.

She declined to comment on the fallout surrounding her departure from RTÉ. At the time of the announcement by Donnybrook, the then Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys said she was "disappointed", while former Junior Education Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor said she was "annoyed" and suggested Fitzgerald had been "taken out".

"I was very happy with the reaction across the board," Fitzgerald says now. "I held my head up high and I have no regrets."

When asked if non-disclosure agreements hurt women by forcing them to sign away their voice, she said: "I can't say anything about that. Only that I am very happy leaving and I had a brilliant few years."

