Singer Donchez Dacres has won the second semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent.

Two singers through to BGT grand final

He was voted through to the final of the ITV show by the public.

Fellow singer Calum Courtney will join him also thanks to the public vote, after the judges could not decide whether to send him or B Positive Choir through. Heading straight into the Final! It's @donchezdacres! #BGT ✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/uQ0Bjdo4Yy — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 29, 2018 Judge David Walliams, who pressed his golden buzzer during Dacres’ performance of his song Wiggle and Wine during the show’s auditions, celebrated as it was announced Dacres has secured the highest number of votes from the public.

Dacres, who performed his catchy signature number for a second time during Tuesday’s programme, clasped his hands in shock when his name was read out by host Declan Donnelly. Thanking the public for sending him through Dacres promised he would be bringing “something new to the table” for Sunday’s grand final.

Go @donchezdacres go! @BGT My golden buzzer act is in the final! pic.twitter.com/QrfXJaZdla — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) May 29, 2018 Also through to compete for a chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance is 10-year-old singer Courtney. Courtney performed a tribute to his mother with a re-working of Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovely.

The judges were split on who to select out of Courtney and NHS choir B Positive, who formed to raise awareness of blood donation. Head judge Simon Cowell said either act would still have a good chance of making it to the final as a wildcard if they did not progress from Tuesday’s semi-final.

Our second act through to the Final is... @CalumCourtney5! #BGT 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/mIWDIsNiP0 — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) May 29, 2018 The decision was again left to the result of the public vote to decide, with Courtney prevailing.

The singer was reduced to tears by the announcement and when his mother ran on to the stage to embrace him.

The results followed what host Donnelly joked was “another quiet night on Britain’s Got Talent” after an apparent stage invader ran past the judging panel’s table to touch their buzzers after one of the acts had performed. The intruder pressed three buzzers as they passed by to symbolise their dissatisfaction as the judges delivered their verdicts on magicians Magus Utopia. The judges were initially confused after the incident, with Cowell even asking Magus Utopia to confirm whether the brief stunt was part of their act.

Cowell later seemed angered by the interruption, saying: “This is one of those nights!”

During his assessment of the magical duo he directed a buzzer press at the intruder. Donnelly apologised to viewers following the stunt, saying: “Some people just really want to touch our buzzers!” The host referenced the stormy weather conditions that affected the broadcast of Monday’s semi-final from London’s Hammersmith Apollo during his opening link.

Donnelly said: “Tonight we have more great performances, more amazing talent, but hopefully fewer thunderstorms. “We would like to stay on the air all night, tonight.”

