Two newcomers heading for I’m A Celebrity camp

Actors Andy Whyment and Cliff Parisi are heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle, it has been announced.

Actors Andy Whyment and Cliff Parisi are heading into the I’m A Celebrity jungle, it has been announced.

The actors’ arrival was teased at the end of Wednesday night’s instalment of the ITV show.

Two new Celebs are on their way to the Jungle, but they've got a job to do before they hit Camp! 🤠



See how @andywhyment81 and Cliff Parisi get on tomorrow at 9pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV! #ImACeleb

🤠 pic.twitter.com/abmQwx0DB1 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2019

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly told the current contestants that two new people were heading into the camp.

The newcomers will become outlaws, meeting for the first time in a Bushtucker trial in Ol’ Dingo Town.

Over the coming days, all Bushtuckers will take part in the Wild West-themed town.

Whyment, 38, who is known for playing Kirk Sutherland on Coronation Street and Darren in The Royle Family, confessed to having “absolutely no survival skills” ahead of his stint on the show.

Parisi – who starred as Minty in EastEnders and plays handyman Fred in Call The Midwife – said he was concerned that the other contestants have already bonded.

The 59-year-old said: “There is a worry because they are all mates now and I’m going to come in and they are just going to go, ‘Go away’.”

The pair will be joining the current 10 contestants, including US reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, former footballer Ian Wright, Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson, former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and Big Brother’s Adele Roberts.

Comedian Andrew Maxwell, actress Jacqueline Jossa, DJ Roman Kemp, rugby star James Haskell and Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway are also roughing it in the Australian jungle.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV.

PA Media