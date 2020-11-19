| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Twink’s ‘Zip Up Yer Mickey’ voicemail sequel and the Zoom Christmas do – what got us talking this week

It’s been a week filled with leaked voicemails, frisky commuters and ‘I’m a Celeb’ optimists. Kirsty Blake Knox looks at the stories of the week...

The details of Twink's work-related spat were revealed. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

The details of Twink's work-related spat were revealed. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The details of Twink's work-related spat were revealed. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The details of Twink's work-related spat were revealed. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

It has been over a decade since national treasure/panto superstar/sugarcraft expert/cockatoo lover Twink made headlines for her infamous ‘Zip Up Yer Mickey’ voicemail. For that contribution to Irish culture alone, I believe she should be made an honorary member of Aosdána and have a statue erected on O’Connell Street.

Sequel of the week: Twink’s ‘Zip Up Yer Mickey 2.0’ voicemail

This week, there was a flurry of excitement when tabloids reported on another Twink voice note doing the rounds. This time it was a work-related spat between herself and Anne Doyle. No! No! Not that one, before you get too excited. This Anne is a former pupil at Twink’s stage school who now gigs as a part-time festive Elf.

Having received an irate message from Adele King, aka Twink, Elf Anne decided to ‘go public’ on social media saying she wanted to set the record straight and contest some of Twink’s claims. Bit odd: how many people would have heard the contents of the voice note if Ms Doyle had chosen not to share it? But hey-ho, that’s showbiz, kids! Papers reported that Anne was deeply hurt. Adele had called her a ‘ninny’, and had been dismissive of the creative team behind the 2014 Limerick Panto.

Privacy