Twink’s ‘Zip Up Yer Mickey’ voicemail sequel and the Zoom Christmas do – what got us talking this week

It has been over a decade since national treasure/panto superstar/sugarcraft expert/cockatoo lover Twink made headlines for her infamous ‘Zip Up Yer Mickey’ voicemail. For that contribution to Irish culture alone, I believe she should be made an honorary member of Aosdána and have a statue erected on O’Connell Street.

This week, there was a flurry of excitement when tabloids reported on another Twink voice note doing the rounds. This time it was a work-related spat between herself and Anne Doyle. No! No! Not that one, before you get too excited. This Anne is a former pupil at Twink’s stage school who now gigs as a part-time festive Elf.

Having received an irate message from Adele King, aka Twink, Elf Anne decided to ‘go public’ on social media saying she wanted to set the record straight and contest some of Twink’s claims. Bit odd: how many people would have heard the contents of the voice note if Ms Doyle had chosen not to share it? But hey-ho, that’s showbiz, kids! Papers reported that Anne was deeply hurt. Adele had called her a ‘ninny’, and had been dismissive of the creative team behind the 2014 Limerick Panto.

Twink had also criticised Anne for asking if she could wear a duvet in lieu of a coat when around her house. I’m 100pc with Twink here, she definitely wouldn’t have felt the benefits when she went outside.

Over the years, I have kept a charter of the best and worst Irish celebrity spats/hissy fits. (Yes, I’m told my investigative journalism award is in the post.) Twink and Linda Martin, Linda and Aslan’s Billy, Aoife McGregor and the dog groomer, Dickie Rock saying he’d box the head off Johnny Logan, and Brian McFadden saying he’d box the head off Isis. These are all top tier stuff. But this latest Twink saga I’m not sure about: does it deliver the same sucker punch as the original? I’m afraid not.

The ‘what’s all this then’ of the week: Dublin Bus app

Commuters wishing to check out the handy fare calculator on the Dublin Bus app were taken aback when porn videos flooded their feed. The Irish Mirror reported the app had been hacked by ‘porno pervs’ and spoke to shocked and unsuspecting app users, including champion of the truth/man of the people ‘Shane’.

“The couple in the video looked busier than Harcourt Street on an All-Ireland final night,” he told the paper. Shane was stunned when he watched the footage. Determined to make sure his eyes hadn’t deceived him , he made sure to close and re-open the app. Again, and again, and again. “After it happened the first time, I made sure to screen record it the second time… I checked it a few times and it kept happening… ” After several hours, the problem had rectified itself. Good man, Shane. All done in the name of civic duty, of course.

The ‘how can this year get any worse’ of the week: The Zoom office Christmas party

It’s hard to pinpoint the worst thing to come out of 2020. But I’ll give it a shot and place all my money on the emergence of the ‘Zoom office Christmas party’.

This week, we heard the traditional Christmas ’do’ has been binned in favour of online seasonal soirees. Companies are leaning into ‘virtual interactive experiences’ asking staff to join them in cocktail slinging/gingerbread house building/wreath making masterclasses. Employees are being encouraged to get into the spirit by wearing Santa hats, while CEOs are being told to give heartfelt speeches to boost morale.

Office Christmas parties via Zoom? Zero craic!

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Office Christmas parties via Zoom? Zero craic!

Makes your blood run cold, doesn’t it? After everything we have been through, I must ask, is this really necessary? Ninety per cent of the reason any of us go is to garner gossip — did anyone kiss? Who decided this was the perfect time to give the boss ‘a piece of their mind’? And why does Frank in HR no longer have eyebrows? Take that away and it’s just an evening spent listlessly staring at colleagues on a computer screen. Zero craic.

Instead, let’s call the whole thing off and reminisce about what office Christmas parties should be all about; cold plates of cocktail sausages, warm cups of Prosecco, and watching a colleague embark on a mid-life crisis affair/get sick into an ice bucket. Ah, the good old times.

Eternal optimists of the week: The ‘I’m A Celeb’ camp mates

God bless the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp mates who remain chipper to the point of maddening delusion. Asked who they hoped would be joining them in Gwrych Castle, they wondered if the Queen, or former US president Barack Obama were possible contenders.

Emm, have the camp-mates watched I’m A Celeb? Typically, the qualifying criteria are: A) Have you been in a UK-based soap or appeared on television in any capacity in the late 80s/early 90s?; B) Are you a newsreader/weather forecaster/athlete determined to prove you have a sense of humour?; C) Were you on Made in Chelsea?

Barack has a new book to flog, and the Queen is putting out fires on all sides thanks to The Crown, Meghan and Harry, and Prince Andrew

Somehow, I don’t think a jolly to Wales and the chance to hang out with Shane Richie is a top priority.