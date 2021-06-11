TV rivals Piers Morgan and Dan Walker meet on the golf course

Old rivals Piers Morgan and Dan Walker appear to have settled their differences on the golf course.

The pair have competed for years over which of their respective shows, ITV’s Good Morning Britain and BBC Breakfast, is ahead in the ratings contest.

On Friday, they met each other by chance on the fairway at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey.

Canât believe it... turn up at Wentworth and guess who is in the group in front???? Yep... @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/3PPYPaCxJo — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 11, 2021

Sharing a selfie of them together, Walker tweeted: “Can’t believe it… turn up at Wentworth and guess who is in the group in front???? Yep…”

Morgan, who quit as co-host of GMB in March, quipped: “Planning our new show… Good Morning BBC Breakfast Britain.”

The former tabloid editor recently joked that he would be applying to replace Louise Minchin as Walker’s co-host on BBC Breakfast, after the presenter announced her departure after 20 years.

“Stop blubbing Dan – I start Monday,” he wrote on Twitter.

“BBC wanted the guy who beat you in the ratings, and the first same-sex male breakfast presenting team to appease the wokies.”

Morgan left GMB in March following incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

He had claimed he did not believe what Meghan said during her headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The duchess had said she was ignored when raising concerns about her mental health and that racist comments had been made before the birth of her son, Archie.

In Morgan’s last week, the programme surpassed the ratings of BBC Breakfast for the first time.