Presenter Marty Whelan says RTÉ Lyric FM fans are "marvellous" for backing the under-threat station, but added: "Those above my pay grade will make the decision".

Presenter Marty Whelan says RTÉ Lyric FM fans are "marvellous" for backing the under-threat station, but added: "Those above my pay grade will make the decision".

'That's above my pay grade' - Marty Whelan 'flying optimistic flag' that Lyric FM will be saved

Almost 14,000 people have signed a petition to save the RTÉ station.

It was revealed on 'Prime Time' earlier this month the axe could fall on Lyric, after RTÉ racked up losses of more than €13m in 2018.

Whelan, who yesterday celebrated 30 years of 'Winning Streak', Ireland's longest-running TV game show, said: "I still think Lyric FM is really relevant and it's marvellous the way people have come out in support of the station.

"People are always positive about the station... My attitude is very simple. People way above my pay grade will make a decision (on the future of the station)... I have to fly my optimistic flag."

Whelan, who has gained a reputation as one of the most contented broadcasters in the country, "adores" both his radio job and hosting 'Winning Streak' on RTÉ One, along with co-host Sinead Kennedy.

"The music on Lyric, it gives people an escape from politics, the world as it is, to just relax for a while," he said.

"I get up at 4.30am for my radio show and I just love doing what I do. From 7.10am people are sending in jokes, it's full of fun. And we play everything from James Taylor, to Elbow to Puccini."

Whelan has hosted 'Winning Streak' for 10 years and will return on Saturday for the show's 30th series. Since it first aired in 1990, more than €180m in prizes has been won.

Irish Independent