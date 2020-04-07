'I feel on top of the world today' - Ryan Tubridy returns to radio show after recovering from coronavirus

Ryan Tubridy has said he is feeling "on top of the world " and is happy to be back at work after making a full recovery from Covid-19.

The broadcaster has been absent from the airwaves and his regular Friday night Late Late Show slot on RTÉ over the past two weeks, having confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus last Monday.

Mr Tubridy told listeners that he "very happy" to return to his RTÉ radio show this morning.

The host had been suffering with a persistent cough in the lead up to his diagnosis, and said he did not have any other Covid-19 symptoms.

"That's all that happened in my case, and nothing else happened, I didn't have a fever. I didn't have the flu, I didn't, I didn't take as much as a paracetamol, it was that low level, an almost negligible amount of the virus," he said on his RTE radio show this morning.

"I disappeared because I felt it was the right thing to do. And it was, in many ways, a useful thing for me to do because I was pretty tired anyway, and to take a couple of weeks to just to rest was really, a very, very good thing to do. I feel on top of the world today.

"I'm very healthy and very grateful. And, quite humbled by what happened, actually, when you're told that your test has come back positive you think a lot better of a lot of things.

"You do reflect and it's not a particularly pleasant thing to have to think about, but you do. Unfortunately, like I say I was in a very fortunate position that I didn't have a serious dose of this thing.

"And therefore, I'm back, and happy to be here, very happy to be here, and very, very grateful to lots of different people for lots of different things, because I thought about a lot of things and in time in life, you have time to reflect and think about people who you love and loved, and you think about how grateful you are for the great things that happen in life."

He continued: "That can be watching birds in a feeder. It could be watching a movie with their kids. And you think about what you miss.

"And when you're stuck in our house and I think about all our friends listening this morning, who are cocooning, I keep thinking about people who are in their 70s, because we've been talking about how long for so long here, how 70 isn't old anymore. It used to be. It's just, even 80s doesn't feel that old."

He added that he missed being able to go for walks while in isolation.

"I missed walking, just the freedom of it. And, and now I have it, I went walking this morning after 7 am, just to get a shot of sea breeze in my lungs. And man, it felt good. I can tell you. "

Mr Tubridy will also return to the Late Late Show this Friday.

His radio show has been manned by Oliver Callan in his absence, while Prime Time presenter Miriam O'Callaghan has presented the Late Late Show over the past two weeks.

In a statement issued last Monday, Mr Tubridy said that he was "fortunate to have a very unintrusive experience" of which he is now at the end.

"While I've been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place.

"I look forward to being back to work really soon," he said.

The Late Late Show host is the second RTÉ presenter to announce a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Presenter Claire Byrne last month presented her Monday night programme via video link from her garden shed in Bray after going into self-isolation.

On being told she had tested positive for coronavirus, the broadcaster said: "I can't tell you what that's like. It's so shocking, particularly when you don't expect it. Then I went into guilt mode because I felt, how many people have I given this to?"

