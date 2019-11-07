Derry Girls to cook up a storm on Great British Bake Off
Stars of Derry Girls are set for The Great British Bake Off tent.
Leading cast members of the Channel 4 comedy hit will try their hand in the special show for New Year's Day.
The Great Festive Bake Off will star Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney.
Presenting pair Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will return to guide bakers through the show.
Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will also be taking part in the special to put the Derry Girls stars through their paces.
The regular show was won by David Atherton, who beat competition from Steph Blackwell and Alice Fevronia.
The special show will air on New Year's Day.
PA Media
Related Content
- Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan: It’s mad how much life can change so fast
- Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan praised for 'smokin' comeback to BAFTA dress critic
- Derry Girls' Saoirse Monica-Jackson stuns in delicate mini-dress by Irish designer at TV BAFTAs
- The women cracking up comedy - new wave of stars proving that making viewers laugh isn't just for the boys