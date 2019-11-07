Stars of Derry Girls are set for The Great British Bake Off tent.

Derry Girls to cook up a storm on Great British Bake Off

Leading cast members of the Channel 4 comedy hit will try their hand in the special show for New Year's Day.

The Great Festive Bake Off will star Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhan McSweeney.

Presenting pair Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will return to guide bakers through the show.

Derry Girls, Channel 4

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will also be taking part in the special to put the Derry Girls stars through their paces.

The regular show was won by David Atherton, who beat competition from Steph Blackwell and Alice Fevronia.

The special show will air on New Year's Day.

PA Media