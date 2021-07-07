TV presenter Simon Thomas reveals why he kept engagement secret

TV presenter Simon Thomas has said he chose to keep his engagement secret after sharing “so much” of his life following the death of his wife Gemma in 2017.

The 48-year-old former Blue Peter and Sky Sports presenter revealed this month that he had tied the knot with fiancee Derrina Jebb at Norwich Cathedral.

He shared a lengthy post on Instagram including unseen photos from the proposal, which took place at Lower Mill Estate in the Cotswolds.

Thomas told his 99,400 followers: “So here’s the story. We actually got engaged at the beautiful @lowermillestate.

“We didn’t share the news because having shared so much of my life over the past few years, this was something special that we wanted to keep to ourselves and those we love until we had got married.

“To enjoy the joy of being engaged without everybody else knowing.”

Thomas said the couple had planned to marry in the Cotswolds on New Year’s Eve 2020 but were forced to cancel the wedding and find a new date due to the pandemic.

He added: “So we decided on July 3rd in Norfolk, my home county.

“But even with two weeks to go we had no idea whether there would be 30, 50 or more allowed to celebrate with us.

“The joy of the build-up to our day was largely drained away as the restrictions continued and the pain of uninviting guests continued.

“But when the day at last came on Saturday, it was the most joy-filled, love-filled day we could ever have wished for.

“We laughed, we cried, we danced (outside) and most importantly we said – ‘I do’.”

Thomas thanked the cathedral for an “incredible service” as well as their wedding planner and florist.

He continued: “And lastly thank you SO much for all the touching messages you’ve sent @derrina and I – we are incredibly moved by the kindness so many have shown us.

“I am so very blessed to have met and married such an incredible woman.”

Thomas’s wife Gemma died in November 2017, three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow.

He has said her death was “the biggest test” of his faith, and telling their young son, Ethan, was “the most crushing, brutal thing you will ever have to say to anyone”.