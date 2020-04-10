TV presenter Emma Willis backs Stay Home Save Lives campaign

TV presenter Emma Willis has backed the to Stay Home Save Lives campaign (Isabel Infantes/PA)

TV presenter Emma Willis has backed the Stay Home Save Lives campaign.

The UK is being urged to adhere to government guidelines over social distancing amid fears warm weather over the Easter weekend will tempt people to go outside.

Willis, who hosts The Voice UK, joined other famous faces in calling for people to stay indoors.

Emma Willis has urged people to stay home over the Easter weekend (Ian West/PA)

Whatsapp Emma Willis has urged people to stay home over the Easter weekend (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Normally we spend bank holiday weekends visiting family and friends, but this weekend we’re staying at home so we’re going to make the most of it by watching lots of family favourites on TV.

“We’re so used to having the freedom to go out and enjoy the lovely weather, but it’s so important that we all do our bit to protect the NHS and help prevent coronavirus spreading by staying at home.”

Willis, 44, is married to Busted singer Matt Willis, 36, and the couple have three children.

She also listed her top 10 TV programmes to watch over the weekend, including ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday, Attenborough And The Giant Egg on BBC One on Sunday and Bear Grylls: You vs Wild on Netflix.

Other celebrities backing the Stay Home Save Lives campaign include Gordon Smart, Radio X presenter.

He said: “Music is such a powerful vehicle to lift the spirits. When we are in lockdown it’s a chance to savour every song. This selection should see you through a holiday weekend and every emotion is catered for here.”

PA Media