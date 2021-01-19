TV personality Paddy Doherty leaves hospital after Covid-19 treatment

TV personality Paddy Doherty has left hospital after being treated for coronavirus.

The 61-year-old shared a video from his home in which he praised the doctors and nurses who had looked after him as “warriors of God”.

Doherty, who rose to fame on Channel 4’s Big Fat Gypsy Weddings and also won Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, was taken to hospital in Chester on Wednesday after contracting the disease and developing pneumonia.

He shared a video update on Facebook after arriving home in which he appeared short of breath.

Doherty said: “They let me home about half an hour ago. I’m at home now. I’ve got a load of steroids I’ve got to take, just a bag of steroids. Just got to keep indoors now for 10 days and I’m a new man.

“So I want to thank you all for praying and just being concerned about me. But the most important people I’ve ever seen in my life is them nurses and doctors. They’re a great team.”

Speaking about the NHS staff who had treated him, he added: “They are the true warriors of God, true angels.

“They’ve nerves of steel. I was afraid there. It was 50-50, it wasn’t even 50-50 but I lived to tell the story.

“Them nurses and doctors. Thumbs up. There’s no words for them. They’re just a different level. They’re the greatest people on the planet. Without them, life wouldn’t exist.”

It comes after he shared a video from his hospital bed on Friday in which he told his followers not to “underestimate” the virus, and said it had “knocked me down for six”.

Last year, Doherty revealed he had been treated for prostate cancer.

A number of famous faces including TV presenter Sharon Osbourne and actors Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Bryan Cranston have previously shared their experiences of contracting coronavirus.

