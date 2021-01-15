TV personality Paddy Doherty in hospital after contracting coronavirus

TV personality Paddy Doherty has urged people not to “underestimate” Covid-19 after being admitted to hospital with the virus.

His manager confirmed to the PA news agency the 61-year-old was taken to hospital in Chester on Wednesday after contracting the disease and developing pneumonia.

“He was exhausted and was lying in bed for two days,” he added.

Expand Close (Dominic Lipinski/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“On the Wednesday his wife said to him, ‘Look, come on, you are really ill, we need to get help’.

“The ambulance came out and they said if you don’t get in there’s a chance you might not wake up.”

Doherty, who rose to fame on Channel 4’s Big Fat Gyspy Weddings and also won Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, uploaded a video to social media from his hospital bed on Friday.

“Don’t underestimate Covid,” he told his followers.

Doherty said he thought he was “indestructible”, but the virus has “knocked me down for six”.

Expand Close (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Ian West/PA)

“I have been knocked out for the last couple of days,” he said, adding that he can now “sit up” and even “move my hands”.

He added: “I want to say thank you to everyone… for praying for me. I give thanks and praise to everyone.

“I’m a bit on the weak side and all that, but I’m alive.”

Last year, Doherty revealed he had been treated for prostate cancer.

A number of famous faces including TV presenter Sharon Osbourne and actors Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Bryan Cranston have previously shared their experiences of contracting coronavirus.

PA Media