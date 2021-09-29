TV and radio industries facing diverse talent drain, Ofcom warns

The broadcasting watchdog has issued a warning about an exodus of diverse talent (Nick Ansell/PA)

The TV and radio industries face a drain of diverse talent in the wake of the pandemic, according to research by Ofcom.

The broadcasting watchdog said outlets are struggling to retain talent as the UK emerges from lockdown, with more women in particular leaving the sector than joining.

Data from its five-year look at diversity and equal opportunities suggests representation of women in the workforce had remained largely consistent since 2017/18.

However, in 2020/21, for both TV and radio, the proportion of female leavers was higher than the proportion of female joiners.

Reasons for the change highlighted in the report include the coronavirus pandemic and its “disproportionate effect” on groups such as working mothers.

In response, Ofcom is calling on the UK broadcasters to focus on retaining and progressing senior, diverse talent.

It highlighted a lack of diverse talent among top decision-makers, with disabled people making up only 6% of senior managers.

Vikki Cook, Ofcom’s director of broadcasting policy, said: “Broadcasters have made progress hiring a wider range of talent.

“For example, there are twice as many people working in radio from minority-ethnic backgrounds as there were three years ago.

“But for the first time, more people are leaving the industry than joining, particularly women, while disabled people remain significantly underrepresented. And because companies have focused on entry-level recruitment, there still isn’t enough diverse talent in senior roles.

“So, we’re calling on broadcasters to slow the revolving door and focus on retaining and progressing talented people from all walks of life.”