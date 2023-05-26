Tubridy’s last Late Late Show: celebs pay tribute as Ryan prepares to sign off after 14 years tonight

Join us for live updates as Ryan Tubridy presents his final Late Late Show, ahead of Patrick Kielty taking over the reins

Ryan Tubridy with President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin which will air on tonight's series finale of The Late Late Show. Photo: Michelle Daly

A host of Irish celebrities have paid tribute to Ryan Tubridy as he prepares to sign off on a 14-year career as host of the Late Late Show tonight.

Una Healy, Pat Kenny, Kathryn Thomas and Doireann Garrihy were among those paying tribute to Ryan ahead of his final episode, which starts at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and on the RTÉ Player.

Tubridy’s final show will include a host of surprises for the star as well as a Toy Show reunion and a special trad music performance.

Singer Una Healy penned a heartfelt message to the presenter on Instagram, underneath a blooper reel shared by The Late Late Show.

"Ryan, you’re a legend!” she said. “You will be so missed. Thank you so much for entertaining the nation every Friday night. I would also like to thank you for having me on as a guest many times over the years,” Una said.

Doireann Garrihy has also weighed in on Ryan’s final day, telling the host to “knock ‘em dead tonight.”

"You did it your way!”

Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon added to the well wishes, sharing a series of selfies and photos of the pair with the caption: “Thanks Ryan for entertaining us. Good luck with the next adventure.”

RTÉ release Late Late Show bloopers ahead of Ryan's last show

Former Late Late Show host Pat Kenny has said the host will likely feel “relief” as he wraps up his 14 years on the programme tonight and has already called him to wish him luck.

"I can tell you what Ryan will feel like tomorrow… great relief. That’s for sure,” he told Newstalk Breakfast listeners.

"When you make a decision like that and then there are weeks in between making the decision public and then having to keep doing the show... and then finally it is over.”

President Michael D Higgins invited Tubridy to join him in Áras an Uachtaráin for their final Late Late interview together.

President Higgins has been a regular guest on The Late Late Show throughout his presidency, joining the host at key moments over the past 14 years.

Mr Higgins will share his thoughts about where the nation is at, as we move on from the Centenary commemorations and why we must never forget the lessons of the past.

Meanwhile, in a very special Late Late Toy Show reunion, some of the show's favourite kids from over the years will be bidding Ryan a fond farewell.

Viewers will also be treated to a Toy Show performance, which has been kept entirely under wraps from the host.

An iconic trad super-group will assemble to give Tubridy a send-off that he will never forget, including Andrea Corr, John Sheahan from The Dubliners, Steve Wickham from The Waterboys, Sharon Shannon, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh from Altan, Ciarán Owens from The Tumbling Paddies, and many more.

One of Ireland’s latest breakthrough singer-songwriters Cian Ducrot will also be in studio with a very special performance to mark the occasion.

There will be more familiar faces dropping in, and much, much more surprises in store for the audience at home, and for the broadcaster himself.

The host dedicated his final show to his family, who he said have been his “greatest supporters”.

“Gratitude to all the people I have worked with and continue to work with and their families. And enormous gratitude to the guests, the artists, the singers, and the ‘doers’ who have come through the door and graced us with their presence.

“And of course, my greatest gratitude to my family who have been so loving and patient and my greatest supporters. They are my constant. I love them so much and I want them to know that.”

Tubridy thanked viewers for sticking with him through the good times and the bad.

“I also want to say thank you to the viewers who stuck with me, with us and with the show for the past 14 years,” he said.

“The viewers’ loyalty, decency, kindness and generosity has taken my breath away on a weekly basis.

“I sit looking at my desk this morning at about 300 or 400 cards and letters from people I don't even know, that have come from all around Ireland and in some cases all around the world.

“I am humbled, I am grateful, and I am excited because this is the end of one phase of this extraordinarily exciting life I have had so far,” Tubridy said.