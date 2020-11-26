Tubridy can't wait to take a walk on the wild side for Roald Dahl-themed Toy Show

RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy will be taking a leaf out of Roald Dahl’s best-loved books as he fronts the annual Christmas extravaganza, the Late Late Toy Show.

He will be taking a walk on the wild side as he dresses up as one of Dahl’s characters, The Fabulous Mr Fox, as part of his opening number for the show, whose theme is inspired by the quirky writer’s creations.

But in a move that could have just proved to be the tipping point in horror-show that has been 2020, he said the curtain almost came down on the toy-filled programme which heralds the start of the festive season.

“This was the Toy Show that nearly didn’t happen,” he said. “And only for grit, determination, dilligence and an absolute need to keep the show on the road from the Irish children at home and abroad, we wouldn’t be here today. We'd be running a movie (instead).

“But we weren’t going anywhere; we weren’t having any of it. We just had to keep going, we had a different theme picked and then March happened. We had a different plan ready to go and then Lockdown 2 happened. We've met speed bump after speed bump and we keep climbing over them to get to Friday night.

“So this show is about determination and resilience and this show reflects in those words what Irish people have been about all year.”

Given the suggestion that the Government announcement on lifting restrictions could even be timed around the Toy Show, Tubridy admits he feels the weight of expectations when it comes to this year’s programme. People need a boost at the end of a tough few weeks, he said.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do, whether the Cabinet announcement will be a trailer for our main event on Friday. But I do know that from soundings I'm getting from Government buildings, it is that they don’t

want to clash which is quite generous of them,” he said.

“I think they’re going to bring some good news in terms of relaxing the restrictions. So I'm hoping it will add to the feel-good factor on Friday rather than take away so it mightn’t be a bad thing after all.

He added: “What I'm getting from people is, they don’t want the Toy Show this year; they need it. That is a baffling prospect because we have great expectations on us all.

“Too many people have spent time looking through windows and meeting relatives through windows this Toy Show is about coming home, back on the couch, chocolates going and get busy laughing at me and occasionally, with me.”

Tubridy will be performing two live numbers this year and the show will concentrate on promoting Irish toys and businesses as much as possible. A number of children will be joining him in studio and he said they “went

through all the hoops to get them there.” The show will feature some recorded links but most of it will be going out live and also have a surprise celebrity guest tomorrow night.

He said that the set will be “mindblowing, a head-melt of a dream land for readers, for fans of imagination and childhood and dreams and outliers and wierdos like me who just needed somewhere to go.”

He believed that Dahl was the “perfect” choice as a theme, particularly in a pandemic as he understood that the world wasn’t a simple place.

Last year saw it claim the title of most-watched show of 2019, with 1.54m viewers but he insists he doesn’t feel the pressure to pull in even higher figures this year. “The achievement is to have the show and to have it out,” he said.

Irish Independent