Tubridy accused of ‘misogyny’ by Derry Girls actor Jamie Lee O’Donnell after asking her awkward question

The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has been accused of misogyny by Derry Girls actor Jamie Lee O’Donnell.

Appearing on the show last night, O’Donnell who plays Michelle Mallon in hit Channel 4 drama Derry Girls, called Tubridy out for asking her about her age.

“This might be a rude question, you don't have to answer - but can I ask you how old you are?" Tubridy said.

"I'm 117. I'm very, very wise,” she joked.

He pressed her on the subject again asking: "Would you consider telling me what age you are?"

"This is the thing about it that gets on my nerves a wee bit, no disrespect,” she began.

“It's always quite misogynistic even if it's unintentionally because men don't get the same scrutiny in their career."

Ryan tried to redeem himself by telling her: "I would definitely have asked the male actor the same question too."

To which she replied: "You say that now but there's nobody here to take your word for it."

"I was saying that you are great characters playing teenagers,” Ryan said, defending himself.

“That's what I was getting at - the fact that you're of a certain age that play teenagers and do it so well.”

"Actually there was a compliment coming there... please don't misunderstand,” he continued.

Flustered by her comment he said: "I'm done with that question, I'm going to move on. I can read the mood when I see it."

Taking to Twitter, fans commended Jamie for how she handled the question.

“Ryan Tubridy hoping the ground opens up beneath him as Jamie-Lee O'Donnell calls him out on his misogynistic question on her age, she was well able for him,” one person said.

Ryan Tubridy has just been put in his box by Jamie Lee O Donnell,” added another.

A third said: “Ryan Tubridy seeing his life flash before his eyes after Jamie Lee O’Donnell pointed out the age question is misogynistic #LateLateShow.”