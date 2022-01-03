Trisha Goddard shows off ring as she announces engagement

Trisha Goddard has revealed she is engaged to be married for a fourth time.

The chat show host, 64, announced on social media that her partner of four years, who she has not named, had proposed to her while they were on a hike.

Goddard, whose eponymous TV show was a fixture on UK screens between 1998 and 2010, told her followers she was on “Cloud Nine”.

She was previously married to Australian politician Robert Nestdale and TV producer Mark Greive.

Goddard split from her third husband, psychotherapist Peter Gianfrancesco, after almost 20 years of marriage in 2017, after the pair grew apart following her recovery from breast cancer.

Sharing a video of her ring on Instagram, she wrote: “So mid-hike, I thought #boo was breaking out the usual snack of almonds or mandarins or bottles of water… Ummm… Man broke out #jewelz. It g’wan be Mrs @boo well soon…

“Been together 4 years… He makes me laugh, looks after me, is a kid with me … I’m so frickin’ HAPPY with him, learned about de bomp-bomp with him… And before you ask, no…. I’m not pregnant!

“When you 64 you more scared o’ yo’ kids than what yo’ Mammy and Pappy g’wan say! But moi? I’m on bloody Cloud Nine!!! Dis Man, innit!”

Goddard is best known for her long-running chat show Trisha, which focused on trying to resolve issues for members of the public using techniques including lie-detector and DNA tests.

It aired on ITV from 1998 until 2004 in the mid-morning slot before moving to Channel 5, where it was shown until 2010.

She has since appeared on US television in programmes including The Trisha Goddard Show.