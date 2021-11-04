Tributes paid to ‘showbiz trooper’ Lionel Blair

Entertainer Lionel Blair has been hailed a “showbiz trooper” following his death at the age of 92.

The TV star, known for his glittering career spanning 70 years, died in the early hours on Thursday morning.

Blair appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 and the BBC reality series The Real Marigold Hotel in 2017, but was best known as a team captain on Give Us A Clue.

. Dear Lionel. Privileged to have been your dance partner. #Lionelblair ⭐️😢💔 xx pic.twitter.com/2QjRTnJpUD — Bonnie Langford (@bonnie_langford) November 4, 2021

Julian Clary tweeted: “RIP dear Lionel Blair. A showbiz trooper if ever there was.”

Broadcaster Danny Baker tweeted: “A true chum, an entertainer beyond compare, an archive of a golden era, an immeasurable talent.

I am seeing Lionel Blair has died.

Oh no. A true chum, an entertainer beyond compare, an archive of a golden era, an immeasurable talent.

Impossible to think he won't be in some Green room somewhere, dropping names and living out fantastic tales.

RIP Lionel Blair, 92.

A wonderful all-round entertainer & lovely man.

Author Emma Kennedy tweeted: “I am very glad I got to meet Lionel Blair. He was a Phenomenon. Full of magical, fruity, end with a wink anecdotes. What a career. What a talent. #RIPLionel”