Tributes paid after ‘brilliant broadcaster’ Dickie Davies dies aged 94

Former World Of Sport presenter Dickie Davies has died at the age of 94.

Davies was best known for anchoring the ITV sports show from 1968 until it came to an end in 1985.

He also covered the Seoul Olympics for ITV in 1988 before leaving to join Eurosport.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The news of Davies’ death was announced on behalf of his family by his former colleague Jim Rosenthal, who wrote on Twitter: “With huge sadness we announce Dickie Davies passed away this morning.

“So proud of his 20 years of World of Sport, 3 Olympic Games and a brilliant career on the telly.

“He is survived by a loving wife, two adoring sons, four grandkids and two beloved dogs.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“Would appreciate some privacy as we mourn and celebrate his life. Dickie was a wonderful friend and colleague… RIP DD.”

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys paid tribute to Davies on Twitter, writing: “Dickie Davies. A legend. It’s the end of that era. A kind man and brilliant broadcaster. RIP Dickie.”

ITV sports broadcaster Mark Pougatch tweeted: “Ach, Dickie Davies. The rest of us walk in the footsteps of giants. RIP.”

Gabby Logan called Davies “one of the very best”, while Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling tweeted: “Just learned of the death of the wonderful Dickie Davies who I grew up watching on World of Sport on ITV. One of my inspirations along with Des Lyman. A sports broadcasting legend.”