'Ya bleedin' spanner' - New mural to celebrate Dublin's much-loved sayings

"Gerrup outta da", "Ya bleedin' spanner" and "Scarlet for your ma" are some of Dublin's many notable phrases you might hear walking through the city.

"Gerrup outta da", "Ya bleedin' spanner" and "Scarlet for your ma" are some of Dublin's many notable phrases you might hear walking through the city.

However, over time these phrases fade from use and often get lost and forgotten.

However, The Temple Bar Company and Dublin City Council are now setting out to celebrate these much-loved Dublin sayings on a special outdoor mural being created in Temple Bar.

The mural, created by Vanessa Powers, will be unveiled on October 5 in Crampton Court as part of the ongoing Love the Lanes campaign.

The call is now out for the public to submit their favourite Dublin sayings to be included on the mural.

"We're delighted to be working with Vanessa on our latest project," said Claudine Murray, of The Temple Bar Company.

"Dubliners are famous for their creative use of the English language and we're calling on them to help us with our latest artwork for Temple Bar.

"Anyone with an iconic or forgotten Dublin saying is encouraged to let us know via our social media channels, with the chance of them becoming immortal on the mural."

To enter, send a direct message to @LoveTempleBar before September 28.

Over the next week, the team will tweet some of these Dubliner sayings using the hashtag #LovetheLanes.

The "Dublin Sayings" mural will join artworks which have been commissioned and created in the lanes of Temple Bar over the past three years as part of the Love the Lanes campaign.

Dublin City Council and the Temple Bar Company set out to clean and reinvigorate the laneways of Temple Bar after they had fallen into disuse and become magnets for antisocial behaviour.

Online Editors