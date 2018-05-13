'Who was that gobs***e who invaded the stage during the UK song?' - The best reactions to last night's Eurovision final
Singer Ryan O'Shaughnessy achieved Ireland’s best Eurovision result in seven years when he sang “Together”.
But Israeli singer Netta was eventually crowned the winner in last night’s tense finale.
She received a total of 529 points for her performance of ‘Toy’ during the Grand Final at the Altice Arena hall, taking the crown for Israel for the fourth time.
Austria had been in the lead following the jury vote but Israel soared to the top once the public's vote came in.
Ireland received 136 points for Ryan's performance of 'Together'.
All around Ireland, Eurovision parties were thrown, bets were made, and lucky dips were chosen, as the nation waited for the winner to be revealed.
And throughout the night, Eurovision fans took to Twitter to react to what was unfolding on stage.
Here are the best tweets:
Who was that gobshite who invaded the stage during the UK song? SuRie coped really well and carried on brilliantly. #respect #eurovision— Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) May 12, 2018
#EurovisionSongContest is anthropologically SO fascinating. The voting is by far the best bit. Hundreds of years in the making, these point scores. pic.twitter.com/N2MVUMJ7t1— Sara Boutall (@sara_boutall) May 12, 2018
#EurovisionSongContest im shook— Elaha (@mozarellan) May 12, 2018
Yes I won the #eurovisionsongcontest party lucky dip. #israel won! Yes, I’m delighted 😀. Have to say though @Ryan_Acoustic didn’t let us down pic.twitter.com/8xHm48Hefq— Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) May 12, 2018
uk to ireland right now #EurovisionSongContest pic.twitter.com/xEHzb64zrN— Abbie Jones (@_xAbbieJonesx_) May 12, 2018
Can someone please tell me why Australia 🇦🇺 is allowed to participate in the Eurovision?? #EurovisionSongContest— Adam Wehden (@wehden07) May 12, 2018
Why do I❤️ #Eurovision?— Juliette Burton (@JulietteBurton) May 8, 2018
Glad u asked
In a life where I struggle with every decision: a never ending debate of stress
Then I watch #EurovisionSongContest and can make instant snap judgements
“Love it”
“Hate it”
“So into it”
“Kill it”
I’m never this decisive
But tonight I like it
I don’t wanna be THAT guy, but... Israel is not in Europe guys #EurovisionSongContest— Sammy (@funnysamy) May 12, 2018
If Eurovision isn’t an excuse to gather your mates, drink half a bottle of Vodka and forget about impending exams I don’t know what is...... #EurovisionSongContest— Emily Wintle 🧜🏻♀️ (@EmilyWintle1) May 13, 2018
When you’re 16 drinks in at a wedding and find out you’ve won the work #EurovisionSongContest sweep stake pic.twitter.com/qpF5NSqfcM— Rachael Welsh (@RachaelKWelsh) May 12, 2018
Well done, Surie, for carrying on after a protester stole her microphone. Cool under pressure, and a fine performance too. #Eurovision #Eurovision2018 #EurovisionSongContest— Mark McFadden (@MarkMcFadden) May 12, 2018
The only real worthy winners of the Eurovision My lovely, Lovely horse. #EurovisionSongContest pic.twitter.com/2lpPAe6Toj— Thomas O'Dea (@Tom_OAFC) May 12, 2018
