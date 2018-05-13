Entertainment Trending

Sunday 13 May 2018

'Who was that gobs***e who invaded the stage during the UK song?' - The best reactions to last night's Eurovision final

Eurostar: Ryan celebrates in Lison. Photo: Andres Poveda
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Singer Ryan O'Shaughnessy achieved Ireland’s best Eurovision result in seven years when he sang “Together”.

But Israeli singer Netta was eventually crowned the winner in last night’s tense finale.

She received a total of 529 points for her performance of ‘Toy’ during the Grand Final at the Altice Arena hall, taking the crown for Israel for the fourth time.

Austria had been in the lead following the jury vote but Israel soared to the top once the public's vote came in.

Ireland received 136 points for Ryan's performance of 'Together'.

All around Ireland, Eurovision parties were thrown, bets were made, and lucky dips were chosen, as the nation waited for the winner to be revealed.

And throughout the night, Eurovision fans took to Twitter to react to what was unfolding on stage.

Here are the best tweets:

