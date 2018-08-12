Entertainment Trending

'What's the one thing your partner does that makes you love them that little bit more?' - the answers are just heartwarming

Stock photo
Caitlin McBride

The internet can often be a dark place, but every now and then, a glimmer of optimism and warm fuzzy feelings emerges and makes it all worthwhile.

Case in point: journalist Hattie Gladwell tweeted earlier this week asking her followers to share gestures their partner does that's "not necessarily romantic but makes u love them a bit more". She added that her other half "runs me a bath every night without asking and puts the kettle on in the morning" - a simple, but thoughtful and very much appreciated consistency in their home.

The responses came pouring in from everyone sharing their personal, deeper connections and others sharing their valued small moments throughout the day from foot rubs to hand holding.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"Seeing as everyone’s putting actual super cute things I wanted to note a few deeper things my partner has done that makes me love him," Hattie added after seeing the surge in heartwarming responses.

"supported me through a break down and made me seek help for my mental health. stayed with me when my mental health pushed him away. when I was in hospital and not eating, drove to 6 different restaurants and shops to try find me something that would make me eat.

"when I had a stoma bag and couldn’t look at it, learned to change it so I didn’t have to."

"when I had the stoma removed and was incontinent for a while, helped me go to the toilet and cleaned me up because I couldn’t physically do it myself.

"promised to stay with me even if I can’t have children (due to the surgery) despite wanting a family," she wrote.

Online Editors

