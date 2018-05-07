A number of Irish actors have come together for a new campaign in support of repealing the Eighth Referendum.

A number of Irish actors have come together for a new campaign in support of repealing the Eighth Referendum.

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan Cillian Murphy, Tom Vaughan Lawlor and a host of Irish actor join in support of Together for Yes

Three-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan joins Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham, Tom Vaughan Lawlor and Cillian Murphy as part of the Together For Yes campaign.

The video features clips of a number of other actors spliced together to say, "In Ireland today, if the woman sitting next you is pregnant, she does not have full rights over her own body. "In Ireland today, women who find themselves in crisis pregnancies, be it a scared 15-year-old, who's been sexually abused or a terrified woman who's been raped, are forced to carry the pregnancy to term."

The video then highlights women taking abortion pills and a potential jail sentence with no medical support. On Sunday, Liam Neeson voiced his support for Yes, in an- op-ed published in the Sunday Independent, writing: "Ireland remains a society where we see women in crisis as a problem, to be exiled overseas instead of cared for with respect and compassion here at home.

"It's time to end that. It's time to respect women's right to make decisions that are right for them and their families." With voting day for the referendum approaching on May 25, a number of celebrities and influencers have voiced their opinions in support of a Yes vote, including Amy Huberman, Pippa O'Connor and Caitriona Balfe.

Online Editors