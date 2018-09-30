WATCH: Moment kitesurfer takes a bite out of bystander's pizza in Mayo

Well-known kitesurfer Kevin Langeree amazed the crowd when he managed to grab a bite of a bystander's pizza mid-flight as he passed by in Co Mayo yesterday.

He was surfing on Keel Lake, Achill, as part of the annual 'Battle for the Lake'. The festival is in its eighth year and features a range of events including watersports, yoga and live music.

Catherine Etienne, Co-Owner of Pure Magic Watersports, caught this moment on her phone. She told Independent.ie that she had brought a pizza from their restaurant on Achill and thought it would be fun to test Mr Langeree's skills.

She noted that Kevin Langeree had a 'very good catch thanks to the good wind and direction'.

Online Editors