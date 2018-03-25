Watch: “I mean what the f*** … hey, blondie" - Jared Leto splits up fight at 30 Seconds To Mars gig in Cardiff

Independent.ie

30 Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto intervened to calm down rowing fans at the rock band’s gig on Friday night.

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/trending/watch-i-mean-what-the-f-hey-blondie-jared-leto-splits-up-fight-at-30-seconds-to-mars-gig-in-cardiff-36741690.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36741701.ece/e0d3a/AUTOCROP/h342/leto_1.jpg