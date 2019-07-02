WATCH: Adorable moment three-year-old Derry boy performs signed George Ezra cover

Three-year-old James McBride has gone viral after his mother posted this video of him signing to his favourite song on social media.

The video has been shared widely by social media media users - including by Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell.

James was born with kidney issues that have left him non-vocal and uses the Makaton signing language to communicate with his family.

"When he was 5 weeks old he went to theatre to get surgery to help his kidneys but when they anaesthetised him and went to intubate him, they couldn’t," his mother Annemarie explaied.

"It was emergency life-saving surgery then to give James a tracheostomy for him to breathe."

James and his sister Anna (5) share a love for music.

"Anna loves to sing, so it's usually Anna sings, James signs. James picks it up so easily and I just decided one night to record him signing their favourite song - Shotgun by George Ezra."

Annemarie originally uploaded the video to her personal Facebook but it garnered public attention when she was encouraged to post it on Twitter.

"It has totally spiralled since," she said.

"It's amazing. We are so unbelievably proud of James and we are totally overwhelmed by everyone’s response and lovely comments on the posts."

