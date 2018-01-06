The bizarre story of Donald Trump, a gorilla TV channel and a parody tweet gone wrong

The story all stems from a joke tweet by Twitter user @pixelatedboat, which claims to show an extract from the exposing book by journalist Michael Wolff, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

The extract claims Trump complained the TV in the White House didn’t have a “gorilla channel” on it, leading to his staff creating one for him which he proceeded to watch for 17 hours a day – kneeling in front of the TV and praising the gorillas for the way they fight.

Wow, this extract from Wolff’s book is a shocking insight into Trump’s mind: pic.twitter.com/1ZecclggSa — the gorilla channel thing is a joke (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018

The story is of course a joke, but some have taken the extract to be real. In posts which have since been deleted some, including more than one journalist, retweeted the excerpt appearing to believe it to be real.