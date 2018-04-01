‘That’s just mean’ – Met Eireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly appears to tease fans with an April Fool’s joke of her own
Prolific Twitter user and Met Eireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly decided to have a little fun when tweeting about the weather this morning.
Donnelly, who regularly shares weather updates on her Twitter account, said she can “happily forecast” that Ireland is going to have “a long, hot summer”.
“So after a hard day at the office I can happily forecast a long hot summer on the charts as the jet stream gets set to head north while taking on a distinctly omega shape,” she said, before wishing her Twitter followers a happy Easter.
Her tweet sparked a reaction online, and scores have already retweeted it.
"That's just mean," one follower said.
"You had me going there!!" said another.
"Haha that’ll be the day. Happy April Fool’s and Easter to you too," wrote another.
So after a hard day at the office I can happily forecast a long hot summer on the charts as the jet stream gets set to head north while taking on a distinctly omega shape. Happy Easter! #forecast #weather #heatwave pic.twitter.com/NiZcopguHs— Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) April 1, 2018
Online Editors