A kind-hearted stranger paid for ten children to enjoy a day out, urging people to "share the love."

'Share the love' - generous stranger's random act of kindness for local children goes viral

The generous person left €120 with the staff at Leisureland in Galway, to cover the cost of ten children to use the swimming facilities there.

They also left a note explaining their good deed, saying: "Can you please give free entry to the first 22 children who arrive on March 22. "I have enclosed the money that will cover this.

"Can you please give out the notes to the children who gain free entry." A short note was also left for each of the lucky kids who enjoyed a free day out.

It read: "Your entry today has been paid for you by a random act of kindness. "I have no connection with Leisureland other than a visit to Ireland a few years ago, which has the friendliest people in the world!

"Hope you enjoy your swim and share the love." Leisureland shared a photo of the letters and cash on their Facebook page this morning, which was quickly shared hundreds of times.

They simply said: "People are wonderful!"

Online Editors