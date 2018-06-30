Gemma Collins and the curious case of the 'private jet' that was really just a stock image
Gemma Collins is taking 'fake it 'til you you make it' a little too literally.
The TOWIE star (37) has been on something of a role lately - after announcing she has a sex tape and wants to sell it for £1m, she's back in the headlines for pretending she was boarding a private jet, which just turned out to be a stock image. Like Lil' Bow Wow before her, Collins was caught sharing a picture on Twitter of a plush looking plane, which, when reverse image searched, showed it was one of the first results on Google Photos.
However, it looks like GC was being truthful when she declared on Twitter that "life’s changed private jets being sent for me now". She was later pictured on the tarmac at London's Biggin Hill Airport after disembarking from her private plane, it just wasn't the model she shared earlier.
Either way, Gemma is a treasure and we don't deserve her.
Online Editors
Related Content
- TOWIE star Gemma Collins accused of photoshopping her head onto a model's body for fashion website
- Gemma Collins swears on Loose Women as she denies sex tape
- 'A lot of people change to be on TV' says presenter Lucy Kennedy
- Aisling Bea: 'Reproductive issues have been so swept away - it's time for change'