Entertainment Trending

Saturday 30 June 2018

Gemma Collins and the curious case of the 'private jet' that was really just a stock image

Gemma Collins swore on Loose Women (Ian West/PA)
Gemma Collins swore on Loose Women (Ian West/PA)
James Argent and Gemma Collins arriving at the ITV Gala held at the London Palladium on November 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Gemma Collins arriving at the ITV Gala held at the London Palladium on November 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Gemma Collins arriving at the ITV Gala held at the London Palladium on November 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Gemma Collins arriving for the 2013 National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London.
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Gemma Collins is taking 'fake it 'til you you make it' a little too literally.

The TOWIE star (37) has been on something of a role lately - after announcing she has a sex tape and wants to sell it for £1m, she's back in the headlines for pretending she was boarding a private jet, which just turned out to be a stock image. Like Lil' Bow Wow before her, Collins was caught sharing a picture on Twitter of a plush looking plane, which, when reverse image searched, showed it was one of the first results on Google Photos.

However, it looks like GC was being truthful when she declared on Twitter that "life’s changed private jets being sent for me now". She was later pictured on the tarmac at London's  Biggin Hill  Airport after disembarking from her private plane, it just wasn't the model she shared earlier.

Either way, Gemma is a treasure and we don't deserve her.

Online Editors

Related Content

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment