Gemma Collins and the curious case of the 'private jet' that was really just a stock image

The TOWIE star (37) has been on something of a role lately - after announcing she has a sex tape and wants to sell it for £1m, she's back in the headlines for pretending she was boarding a private jet, which just turned out to be a stock image. Like Lil' Bow Wow before her, Collins was caught sharing a picture on Twitter of a plush looking plane, which, when reverse image searched, showed it was one of the first results on Google Photos.

However, it looks like GC was being truthful when she declared on Twitter that "life’s changed private jets being sent for me now". She was later pictured on the tarmac at London's Biggin Hill Airport after disembarking from her private plane, it just wasn't the model she shared earlier.

Either way, Gemma is a treasure and we don't deserve her.

Online Editors