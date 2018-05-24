Dublin pub offering free pints - but there's a catch

As temperatures are expected to soar as high as 26C over the coming days punters are expected to flock to the Grand Canal to make the most of the good weather.

Unfortunately in recent times have have been complaints that revellers have left behind hoardes of rubbish. The Bernard Shaw Pub, which is located on Dublin's Richmond Street South, offering patrons the opportunity to get a free pint of Brewtonic beer in exchange for their help cleaning up the canal.

Get involved A post shared by The Bernard Shaw (@thebernardshaw) on May 23, 2018 at 11:11am PDT Participants are asked to call into the Bernard Shaw where they will be given a Brewtonic bin bag. If you return with a bag full of rubbish cleaned up from the canal, you are entitled to a free pint. “No rubbish beer. Turning rubbish into beer,” the Bernard Shaw wrote on their Instagram yesterday.

The offer is being trialled this weekend, and then re-evaluated for the rest of the summer.

Online Editors