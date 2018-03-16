Can you guess which Irish 90s hit sees a massive spike on YouTube over St Patrick's weekend?
We love a good singsong and there is probably no time in the calendar this is more evident than our national holiday.
But one the songs that enjoys a huge spike in clicks on YouTube may surprise you.
According to the video site it is girlband B*witched's 1998 hit 'C’est la vie' that enjoys a massive surge in music lovers searching for the video.
St Patrick's Day 2017 saw their view count increase by 288pc.
Apparently the group also see a big spike on New Year's Eve.
Does the song get you in the mood for celebrating Ireland?
Online Editors