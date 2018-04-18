Entertainment Trending

'Are you eating at all?' - video pins down the ways of the Irish mammy

Independent.ie Newsdesk

TWO Irish comedians have nailed down many of the quintessential ways of the Irish mammy - including the ever present fear that her children will "make a show of her".

The Two Johnnies have released a new video looking at the relationship between a mother and her adult son, with many arguments between the two over everything from the lack of visits to the mammy, not eating enough and opening the post, ignoring the name on the envelope. 

Does the video feel familiar in your home?

