Trapped inside The Truman Show: Meghan and Harry’s interview finally shows the royal family up for what it really is

We’ve always had a sense of the symbiotic relationship the royal family has with the British press.

Rumours have circulated for years about royals leaking stories to journalists and crafting their public image with well-timed titbits of information.

Royal experts generally use the late Princess Diana as an example of this Faustian bargain, yet Harry and Meghan’s highly-anticipated interview with Oprah revealed another side to the (leaked) story.

“There is this invisible contract behind closed doors, behind the institution and UK tabloids,” Harry told Oprah during the two-hour interview.

“Well, to simplify it, it’s a case of if you, as a family member, are willing to wine, dine, and give full access to these reporters, then you will get better press. I think everybody needs to have some compassion in that situation. There is a level of control by fear that has existed for generations,” he said.

“The relationship is symbiotic: one lives or thrives because the other exists,” said Oprah, by way of explanation. She forgot to mention that the relationship can turn parasitic at any moment...

Meghan and Harry didn’t reveal who exactly in The Firm is responsible for “perpetuating falsehoods” about the couple. We all have our suspicions but they’re of little consequence when you consider the broader ramifications.

In truth, it doesn’t really matter who leaked stories about the couple to the press. What matters is that a member of the royal family has finally opened up about the inner workings of the monarchy’s PR machine and the family’s relationship with ‘royal correspondents’.

Harry and Meghan dropped many bombshells during an interview that openly discussed racial prejudice, suicide and seemingly irreparable family rifts. Yet the most dramatic disclosure, from my point of view anyway, was Harry’s explicit remarks about the “invisible contract”.

The revelations about the royal family’s relationship with the press brought to mind The Truman Show, the late nineties film about Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey), an insurance salesman who slowly realises his life is a television show populated by actors.

The celebrated film critic Roger Ebert reviewed the film upon its release, and drew comparisons between the plot and the British monarchy.

Expand Close Meghan and Harry pictured with son Archie in 2019 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Meghan and Harry pictured with son Archie in 2019

“If you think The Truman Show is an exaggeration, reflect that Princess Diana lived under similar conditions from the day she became engaged to Charles,” he wrote.

Princess Diana lived in The Truman Show bubble, as did Meghan, but unlike Truman Burbank, they understood that they were playing a role for a paying audience.

But what about the children who are born into the royal family? At what stage of the childhood development process does a child develop the awareness that they are being closely watched and scrutinised?

At what point do they realise that their life is largely scripted? And how long before they rage against the media machine?

Harry told Oprah he felt trapped, “but I didn’t know I was trapped,” he said. “Trapped within the system like the rest of the family.”

The question, then, is when did he realise that he was trapped? When did he register that he had to court the press in order to spin the narrative and shape his public perception? And when did he grasp that all stories — tabloid, literary or otherwise — need heroes and villains; black sheep and golden children?

The sad truth is that the invisible contract that Harry spoke of relies on scapegoats. It’s a quid-pro-quo arrangement in which the tabloid press write the stories that the royal family wants them to highlight in return for a salacious inside scoop.

And time and time again, that inside scoop is about a newcomer. Before Meghan it was Kate; before Kate it was Diana. Meghan told Oprah that she didn’t feel protected by the royal family. Perhaps that’s because the royal family protects its own, while sacrificing its newcomers to the baying mob.

Harry told Oprah that the “institution survives based on that perception”, but perhaps it’s time we challenged the perception and accepted that the British monarchy is first and foremost a global brand and a media house, with dozens of producers pulling the strings.

And perhaps it’s time we developed a little more compassion and sympathy for the family members who are still trapped in The Truman Show illusion.