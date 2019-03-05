Queer Eye’s Fab Five make over a lesbian for the first time in the trailer for season three of the hit Netflix show.

Trailer for season three of Queer Eye teases show first for Fab Five

The rebooted version of the early 2000s original has been a huge hit with viewers since arriving on the streaming service last year.

It features Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown as a team of five who make over the show’s “heroes”.

The season three trailer arrived on Monday and showed the Fab Five helping a new set of subjects with their fashion, diets and lifestyles.

YOU. ARE. NOT. READY. The Fab 5 is back with new heroes, more tears and, of course, 'holy sh*t' transformations. 💘Queer Eye returns March 15, only on Netflix. 🌈💫 pic.twitter.com/kKobrh4psm — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 4, 2019

Among them is a woman named Jess, the first lesbian to take part in the show.

“They expected me to be someone else. More black. Less white. More gay. Less gay. I feel like I don’t belong,” Jess said in the trailer.

Other makeover recipients appeared in the trailer, including a team of two women. They will be the first duo to take part.

As well as a third season of the show, Netflix had earlier announced a mini-season of Queer Eye would hit the service, showing the Fab Five taking their talents to Japan.

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! will stream later this year while season three premieres on Netflix on March 15.

