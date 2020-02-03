Top Gear set for new home on BBC One

Top Gear is set to switch channels from BBC Two to BBC One.

The move has not been finalised, but the next series of the popular motoring show is expected to air on BBC One later this year.

Deadline, which first reported the move, said talks about a new home for the show were held last month, following its strong performance among young and under-served audiences.

Matt LeBlanc (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The news comes a year after the arrival of presenters Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

The trio took the wheel after Matt LeBlanc announced in 2018 that he was stepping down as host, citing the demands of the role and how much it kept him away from his family and friends.

Their first episode was watched by a TV audience of 4.1 million, the highest viewing figures for a launch episode since 2016.

The move will mark the first time that Top Gear has aired on BBC One since the programme was revived in 2002.